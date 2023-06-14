Junior Configuration Engineer within Automotive!
Would you like to play an important role in our customers software release pipeline, delivering new features to their customers? Would you like to contribute to create world leading propulsion technology? Then you should join the position as a Software Configuration Engineer!
THE POSITION:
Friday are looking for a Junior Software Configuration Engineer to our client within the automotive industry. We can offer you an exciting role, where you will cooperate with software developers and product owners to create software configurations for our client's vast range of products. You will gain detailed knowledge about their fully in-house developed software functions, but also understand how they contribute to helping our customers fulfill their transport missions.
You will essentially be the bridge between the developers and the projects. Our client has approximately 400 function developers who develop the core functionality itself. When they are done, it is sent to their "software factory" where you and your team will assemble the software with a focus on configuration and verification, using Python, Scripting, Jenkins, and GIT.
Once the software is verified and configured, it is sent for HIL-testing and connected to EMS (Engine Management System). In this role, you will have a key role, working on various types of projects and communicating with different stakeholders, product owners, and also CI deployment.
The team consists of around 6 people, with a mix of experienced and junior individuals. Therefore, there is good support available and people to learn from. Furthermore, the culture is characterized by an open, helpful and collaborative atmosphere. Our client constantly seek improvements, both in how they can work smarter and how they can further grow our individual competences where you will have a key role.
THE IDEAL CANDIDATE:
BSc Degree in Mechatronics, Electronics, Computer Science or relevant field/equivalent experience.
Fluent in english in both speech and writing because the language is communicated in your daily work.
Knowledge within Python and/or Matlab.
Meritorious:
Fluent in swedish in both speech and writhing.
Experience within the automotive industry and/or a similar role.
Knowledge within Jenkins and GIT.
Have worked with HIL-testing.
Personal qualities:
You have a strong drive and will to achieve progress.
Communicative and capable of documenting designs and work in an organized way.
Eager to keep learning and developing.
Focused on creating value.
You embrace change in a fast-paced environment where focus and responsibilities sometimes change quickly.
A great emphasis will be put on personal qualities.
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT:
This is a consulting assignment, which means you will be employed by Friday. The ambition from us and the client is for you to subsequently be employed by our client after 12 months.
ADDITIONAL INFORMARTION:
Employment type: Full-time, Long-term
Start date: Immediately/Up on agreement
Location: Gothenburg
Salary: Fixed monthly
Contact person: Sophie Tisell
Apply by clicking the link below. Remember to be quick with your application as we make continuous selection of candidates and the position can be filled before the application deadline is due.
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for you both. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.
Our passion is to help people to the right position, workplace and context and we work in the field between IT and Technology. That's why we founded Friday, with the ambition to help you with the job that gives you the Friday feeling - every day!
