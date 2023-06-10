Junior Community Manager to a client within the gaming industry!
We are looking for someone who is highly motivated to work on our social channels, engaging with our community and helping to build fandom for our studio and products. Are you studying, have experience in customer service and are fluent in English? This is the role for you! Apply today since start is set in June!
In the role of Junior Community Manager at our client, you will be assisting Product Community Manager with community engagement on social media to ensure that they have engaging content and experiences and community platforms. You will represent our client engaging with a community of millions of kids around the world! You will develop a strong understanding of how the products work and will be the bridge between the fans, customers and the product and marketing teams. At all points of contact, you will as a Junior Community Manager talk to the customers using our clients' tone of voice. You will also work with player facing activities, for example answering app store rewievs and support tickets. The main tasks are:
Work tasks
• Responding to fans in comments on social media
• Provide relevant feedback and input to the customer experience strategy ensuring that all player need are being considered
• Community engagement with brand/influencers/high profile releases
• Are studying post-secondary education
• Have experience from customer service
• Are fluent in English, both written and spoken
Meriterous:
• Are studying post-secondary education within Marketing, Tech-related studies, and/or have knowledge in working with social media
• Have experience with customers online
As a person, you have excellent communication skills and attention to detail and accuracy. As a person, you are curious and enjoy working in an open and creative environment.
Please apply with your English resume!
Other information
• Start: June - September
• Work extent: Part time 50% where you will work 4 h /day (flexible)
• Location: Hammarby Sjöstad.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
More information about the client will be given later on in the recruitment process Ersättning
