Junior cobol/mainframe-developer to leading swedish bank
2025-05-08
Are you a skilled COBOL developer looking for a new challenge? Do you enjoy solving complex problems and ensuring system stability in a collaborative environment? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join a high-performing team as a COBOL/Mainframe Developer!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are now looking for a junior COBOL developer on assignment for one of Sweden's leading banks. The team are high-performing within a leading financial institution, dedicated to maintaining and enhancing their mainframe systems. Their team consists of 10 members (2 women and 8 men) spread across Stockholm, Umeå, and Tallinn. They follow the SAFe methodology, ensuring everyone can handle most tasks, though some members have specialized skills. Their primary focus is on maintaining and making small adjustments to their mainframe and COBOL-based systems, with minimal new development.
You are offered
• Mentorship: You will be assigned a mentor and introduced to more complex tasks step-by-step.
• Supportive Environment: They value their new members and ensure a supportive onboarding process.
• Flexible Work: Option to work remotely or from the office.
• Team Culture: They maintain a high level of openness and collaboration within the team.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• System Maintenance: Ensure the system functions smoothly amidst changing external conditions. Handle small adjustments and maintain system stability.
• Problem Solving: Act as a detective, collaborating with others to identify and communicate findings within the system.
• Testing: Conduct extensive testing in your environment and build your own tests when necessary.
• Production Support: Participate in on-call duties as part of a virtual team, especially during month-end periods (8:00-21:00). This can be done from home or the office.
• Communication: Engage in daily stand-ups and communicate effectively with team members and other data professionals.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Someone with a academic degree in software development, engineering, or similar
• Someone with 1-2 years of experience with Cobol/mainframe
• Someone with experinece of JCL
• Someone with experience of databases
• Someone thats fluent in english, if you talk swedish thats a merit.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Problem-Solving: Ability to analyze and solve problems effectively.
• Communication: Excellent communication skills in English.
• Team Player: Ability to work well within a team and participate in daily stand-ups.
