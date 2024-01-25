Junior Cash Management Advisor
Swedbank AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
, Knivsta
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about CM and have a strategic and commercial mindset and truly enjoy working with people? Are you eager to deliver excellent services with a client-centric approach to help our clients reach their goals?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Challenge the status quo to make a difference for clients and for Swedbank Cash Management
• To be a trusted banking partner, understanding the needs of our clients and creating value for their businesses
• To be an ambassador for the clients internally, developing and cultivating our client-centric culture
• Work together with a team of highly experienced professionals
• Contribute to further strategic development of the cash management area and cross-regional cooperation
• Support other Cash Management Advisors (CMA) with their portfolio of clients but also independently handle some clients
• Develop your skills within the CM area and sales with the aim to manage your own portfolio of clients in the future
What is needed in this role:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in a related field.
• Cash Management experience from a bank (client coverage, CM sales or support functions), treasury or a consultancy firm
• Knowledge of TPP and custody clients, API's and Swish related issues is an advantage
• Passion for CM and sales
• Strong relationship management and negotiation skills
• Excellent communication skills
• Fluent in Swedish and English
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
• .be a part of an exciting journey in a rapidly changing payment landscape together with a team of real professionals. As a leader, I strongly believe that we build success together. My goal is to empower the organisation by cultivating trust, cooperation and self-leadership. One of my main drivers as a leader is the opportunity to see people grow, both professionally and personally." Mats Örman, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 23.02.2024.
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Mats Örman, mats.orman@swedbank.se
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson, camilla.ivarsson@swedbank.se
Finansförbundet: Åke
Skoglund, ake.skoglund@swedbank.com
We
may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your
application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding
recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or
sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
mats.orman@swedbank.se mats.orman@swedbank.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8418554