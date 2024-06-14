Junior CAD Design Engineer within the Automotive Industry
Nexer Tech Talent AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-06-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Tech Talent AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Varberg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you soon graduate with an degree in mechanical engineeringand want to work with CAD-design? Our clientis now looking for a junior CAD Design Engineer with an interest in create a superior driving experience.By starting your career with a talent programyou will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as junior CAD Design Engineer
Our client withinElectrical Vehicle Interfaceis seeking for a junior CAD Design Engineer. The teamis responsible for the vehicle interface HW towards external charging systems. The team consists of 10 persons working as Principal Engineer, Group Design Leaders, Design Engineers and Test Engineers.
For this position youwill be a key contributor in the development of the next generation outstanding luxury cars. Together with other engineers around the world, you and your team will create innovative human-centric car technology that makes life less complicated and more enjoyable for people.
Daily Work task will be:
Design Engineering work
Packaging work
Administrate documentation of 2D drawings and 3D models
Contact with interfaces and suppliers
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at the client, located in Gothenburg, starting after summer.
You will be coached by a mentor at the clientand by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment at the client.
Desired qualifications:
Are at the start of your career and have a bachelor/master degreein mechanical engineering
Have an interest in product development
As a person you are curious and driven
Good communication and educational skills
Ability to think outside the box
Has good knowledge in CATIA
Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Strong technical competence with ability to understand our components and systems
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Johanna Norman at johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Tech Talent AB
(org.nr 556975-4962) Arbetsplats
Nexer Tech Talent Kontakt
Johanna Norman johanna.norman@nexergroup.com 0702185546 Jobbnummer
8748831