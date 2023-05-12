Junior C++ Software Developer
2023-05-12
At Boeing, we innovate and collaborate to make the world a better place. From the seabed to outer space, you can contribute to work that matters with a company where diversity, equity and inclusion are shared values. We're committed to fostering an environment for every teammate that's welcoming, respectful and inclusive, with great opportunity for professional growth. Find your future with us.
Jeppesen, a subsidiary of The Boeing Company, is one of the largest software development companies in Gothenburg. We develop innovative optimization solutions for the world's leading airlines. We are dedicated to continuous improvement, delivering more value to our clients, and exploring emerging technologies such as quantum computing, AI and big data analytics.
We are currently looking for a talented Junior C++ Software Developer with a curious mind, a true interest in the art of software engineering and craftsmanship, and who is a natural team player. This is a full-time position based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
At Jeppesen's office in central Gothenburg, Sweden, you will work in a one-of-a-kind software development organization with fascinating solutions that make a real difference to people around the world. You will be working in an agile learning organization, surrounded by a team of talented, creative and dedicated colleagues. You will learn and broaden your perspective by working with 300 professionals from more than 30 different nations, but also be part of a global organization allowing for collaboration with customers and colleagues across the world. Most importantly, you will be expected to make a difference.
Position responsibilities:
Develop and deploy high quality software
Handling any problems or challenges collaboratively
Be active in the team evolvement as a high performing team
You will be part of a highly qualified and experienced team developing our vital software platform, which is the foundation in our product solutions that does the magic for our customers.
The software platform and its modules are mainly implemented in C++ and the OS is Linux. Python is also used when writing test cases.
We strive to have strong and empowered teams that takes full responsibility and have the autonomy to be high performing and deliver high product quality through speed, continuous improvement and in close collaboration with other teams and stakeholders.
Our teams work in an agile setup integrated in our SAFe inspired framework that secures structure and cadence of delivery in our release trains and we ship code to our clients every 6th week.
We value product quality where build environment, tests and CI/CD in combination with a DevOps mindset are crucial parts for success in our journey from on premises solutions towards SaaS solutions.
You will have great opportunities to influence, learn and grow as a software developer and individual. We offer several education and training possibilities in order to get under the hood of our product solutions technically and also from a customer point of view.
Basic Qualifications (Required Skills/Experience):
Fluency in both written and spoken English
Preferred Qualifications (Desired Skills/Experience):
Bachelor of Science or Master of Science in computing engineering or other relevant or equivalent education or experience
1 year + of professional experience in C++ programming
Some knowledge and skills in Python and Linux
A curious mind and a true continuous improvement mindset
We look forward to leveraging your knowledge and experience to improve our products even further and welcome you as a member joining a highly skilled team passionate about creating world-leading capabilities for our customers.
More information of our portfolio is found at:https://ww2.jeppesen.com/airline-crew-optimization-solutions/https://ww2.jeppesen.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/crew-tracking-fact-sheet.pdf
Important information regarding this requisition:
The employer is willing to sponsor applicants for the employment visa status.
Relocation:
This position does not offer relocation. Candidates must live in the immediate area or relocate at their own expense.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jeppesen Systems AB
Odinsgatan 9
411 03 GÖTEBORG
