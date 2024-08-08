Junior Buyer-External Brands to H&M Beauty
2024-08-08
Company Description
H&M BEAUTY is capturing the enormous potential of the beauty market by becoming the world's most fashionable beauty destination. On this journey, we have reimagined our makeup line, continuously elevating our private label assortment to include makeup, beauty tools, body care, and fragrance. We also focus on building a credible and complete beauty destination by complementing our in-house offerings with the latest external beauty brands, enabling our customers to complement their fashion looks with top beauty products.
Do you want to be part of our new and disruptive global beauty destination & brand where your actions make a difference? Do you want to take on an exciting active hands-on role creating and building our beauty community? Then you might be our new Junior Buyer.
Job Description
Main responsibilities, but not limited to:
Administrate orders and make sure we have the right product, right quantity in the right time. Ensure that they deliver according to the order (delivery control). In case of deviations, ensure that the necessary actions are taken.
Secure product master data at the right time with the right quality from our suppliers
Keep the timelines both internally and towards our suppliers
Take part of selecting brands and products and set and buy assortment to build the best customer offer. Responsible for driving and following selling and profitability
Responsible for replenishment being set up correctly and work with updating parameters such as order points, safety stock and order lead times to ensure correct replenishment of goods to warehouses and stores.
Developing way of working, taking part of project and adhoc assignments
Qualifications
We are looking for you who want a challenge and get excited about taking part in building the new H&M Beauty brand as well as developing our future H&M Beauty external brands assortment
We are looking for someone with strong team player, administrative, analytical skills, method and, above all, salesmanship. You should be passionate about keeping up to date with the fast-pace and ever-changing Beauty world around us.
We are looking for you who;
Have a strong salesmanship and great commercial thinking
Business minded and want to drive development and progression in the assortment
Analytical skills and get it done attitude, not afraid to take actions
Structured, and strong in administration, method and a dive to always improve processes and tools
Have negotiations and communications skills and a professional approach towards external stakeholders
Are flexible, solution oriented and a team player
Excellent skills in Excel, office 365 and other planning tools
Excellent skills in English both in writing and orally
Additional Information
Additional information
This is a full-time permanent position, with placement in Stockholm city center. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application including CV at the latest 22nd of August. Interviews will be held continuously. (For internal candidates, please remember to initiate a dialogue with your current manager before applying.)
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
