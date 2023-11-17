Junior Buyer Shoes, & Other Stories
2023-11-17
Company Description
& Other Stories is a fashion brand offering women a wide range of shoes, bags, accessories, beauty and ready-to-wear to create their personal style, or story. Our creative ateliers design diversified fashion collections with great attention to detail and quality. For us there's no right or wrong when it comes to style, just possibilities and the joy of self-expression.
We are an inclusive workplace, driven by creativity, our values and an entrepreneurial spirit. Fashion, fun and action are essential parts of our daily work. We believe in being spontaneous, personal and flexible, which makes it easy to collaborate within all parts of the brand and sparks growth, for you and for us. At & Other Stories, we work in teams and lead by example and by building diverse teams we strive to create an open and safe environment for everyone. Each person working with & Other Stories is an essential part of our group of creatives and a valued individual within the company.
Job Description
In this role as a Junior Buyer at & Other Stories you will be working with creating the best shoe assortment for our customer. You actively support a Senior Buyer with daily tasks such as communication with our production offices, assortment planning, sample handling, placement and monitoring of orders, quantification of orders, analyzing sales and wholesale administration. You take an active role in doing sales analysis, taking actions and follow-up. You will also be responsible for organizing fitting sessions.
Qualifications
As a person you have a strong business sense, customer focus and passion for fashion and shoes. In this role you will follow and analyze current trends as well as sales figures. You are passionate about developing best premium product and have a basic knowledge of fabrics. We value strong multitasking capabilities and a will to take action and ownership.
As Jr Buyer at & Other Stories you work in an environment where not every process and structure are set and flexibility, problem solving and a prestige less mindset will be important abilities to reach success. You will need to be organized, manage your time, and keep focus on what creates value even when there is a lot to do. To succeed in the role you need to be analytical and sales driven. We believe that the best results are created together with your team, and we look for a team-oriented person that wants to grow into the role as well as the brand.
You should preferably have experience from working in a similar role.
Additional Information
This is a temporary position of one year starting as soon as possible and they located at the Head Office in Stockholm. Apply online with your CV in English, but no later than 29th of November (We don't consider any applications sent via email due to GDPR). For internal applicants - please initiate a dialogue with your current manager.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Why kindly ask you to not attach cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
