Junior Buyer needed for a client in Gothenburg!
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-12
Arbetsuppgifter
In this exciting opportunity you will work for our client in the automotive industry. The client's Software and Electronics department is currently looking for an individual to fill the role of a Buyer specializing in electrical infrastructure.
In this position you will work in a dynamic and exciting area, and you have the opportunity to collaborate with a diverse team located in different parts of the world. Together with other stakeholders like Strategy & Business Owners, R&D, and Manufacturing & Logistics, you can actively participate in shaping the future of mobility.
In procurement, you are a member of an international team dedicated to building and managing a top-notch group of suppliers. It is crucial for the company's success to secure the necessary materials and services at the appropriate price, quality, and technology. Ultimately, the goal is to collaborate with individuals both within and outside the company to deliver an exceptional experience for customers who purchase and use the products.
Job Assignments
• Effectively oversee the worldwide supply chain for Electrical Infrastructure components throughout the entire process of development, industrialization, and ongoing production. This involves ensuring the availability of necessary materials and services, while also maintaining appropriate cost levels, quality standards, and technological advancements
• Collaborate with various teams, such as buyers, engineers, manufacturers, logistics experts, and others, to gain a comprehensive understanding of a product or service, its market, suppliers, and potential for innovation. The goal is to identify opportunities to enhance value for our clients, which may include improving cost-effectiveness, quality, and sustainability
• Take an active role in finding ways to save costs and lead discussions to create a more competitive and environmentally friendly value chain
• Managing the process of order fulfillment and ensuring that there is enough capacity to meet the demand
Our client is looking for an individual who can adapt and thrive in a challenging environment. They would like someone who is highly cooperative, focused on achieving goals, and possesses a strong desire to learn and explore new ideas.
Requirements
• You have a strong commitment to working well with others and maintaining a high level of integrity. Additionally, you have a natural curiosity and actively seek out new knowledge and insights
• You possess the ability to independently navigate and gather information, recognizing that not all the answers are already available
• Having a willingness to receive feedback and actively making efforts to improve based on that feedback, as well as having the courage to question and challenge established norms or beliefs
• Exceptional negotiation and communication skills
• Strong business acumen
• Possess the capacity to manage multiple projects simultaneously, embrace difficult tasks, and remain dedicated to establishing and achieving objectives
• Possess strong English language skills, including fluency in both spoken and written communication
• Prior experience in procurement and/or engineering work, including conducting business negotiations and ideally within the automotive sector
It is a plus if you have knowledge of Mandarin.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start date: 2023-10-02
End date: 2024-03-01
Deadline: 23-09-2023
Location: Gothenburg
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
