Junior Buyer
Outokumpu Stainless AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Avesta Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Avesta
2023-06-09
, Norberg
, Hedemora
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Outokumpu Stainless AB i Avesta
, Hedemora
, Eskilstuna
, Degerfors
, Storfors
eller i hela Sverige
Did you ever wonder what it feels like to be a part of a global company producing something unique: sustainable, durable, and designed to last forever? Something that can be tailored into any form and for almost any purpose?
Stop wondering - experience it! Become a part of Outokumpu, the worldwide leader in stainless steel. We are currently missing an exact component to complete our Procurement team's composition in Avesta. Will it be YOU?
Procurement transactions are currently looking for a Junior Buyer - Indirect Supplies and Services to support the operations locally. The contract is temporary for at least 1 year with a possibility of extension or switch to a permanent one according to business needs.
YOUR ROLE
Issue purchase orders to suppliers based on information in purchase request and category instructions, thus ensuring availability of goods and services
Procurement stakeholder support on day-to-day transactional topics related to order processing
Run RFQ's
Content and catalogue updating in e-procurement tools
Monitoring orders and delivery management
Operational supplier performance data capture, claims data capture
Supplier invoice verification and solving discrepancies
Resolve procurement master data discrepancies
Participation in various process improvement initiatives
ABOUT YOU
Bachelor's degree in business / technology / supply chain / logistics or final year student
Experience of purchasing, logistics or other supply chain related roles is considered as an advantaged.
Fluent in English and Swedish (written & verbal)
Finnish or German is considered as an advantaged.
Fast learner able to absorb new information and maintain good level of accuracy
Understanding of procurement and sourcing methods would be a plus
Knowledge of SAP or IBM Maximo would be a plus
WE OFFER
To join a global and forward-thinking organization that thrives on every individual's motivation and respect to build the future of sustainable steel that we proudly call Outokumpu
To realize your dream career in a work environment driven by high performance and fulfillment
A simple organizational architecture that focuses on clarity and trust in the individual
Top-class education focused on our most valued asset - Our employees
Participation in sustainable work that will impact generations to come
We promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in Outokumpu. We make every effort to ensure all employees feel welcome and that they are equally heard and have equal opportunities.
You will be located in Avesta and report to Head of Procurement Transactions.
If you believe to be a good fit, please submit your application and CV in English before June 30th, 2023 via our website. The position might be filled before the final application date, so don't hesitate to apply earlier!
For more information about the position please contact Raimondas Katinas, Head of Procurement Transactions, by e-mail at Raimondas.Katinas@outokumpu.com
.
For more information about your application please contact Kajsa Croon, HR Specialist Recruiter, by email at kajsa.croon@outokumpu.com
.
• -------------
Outokumpu is the global leader in stainless steel. The foundation of our business is our ability to tailor stainless steel into any form and for almost any purpose.
Stainless steel is sustainable, durable and designed to last forever. Our customers use it to create civilization's basic structures and its most famous landmarks as well as products for households and various industries.
Outokumpu employs approximately 9,000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Outokumpu Stainless AB
(org.nr 556001-8748)
Bergsnäsgatan 11 Jernverket (visa karta
)
774 22 AVESTA Arbetsplats
Avesta Works Jobbnummer
7869183