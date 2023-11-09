Junior Buyer - Automotive
We are looking for a Junior Buyer - Automotive for an international company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 6 months contract to begin with.
As a Buyer you will:
Deliver and implement the purchasing strategies in order to meet the company 's needs for future technologies and concepts
Own and manage your supply base, making sure the company has financially healthy and competent suppliers with an optimal footprint supporting sustainability
Plan and execute supplier selections in accordance with agreed strategies and in close collaboration with category team and stakeholders
Make sure contracts are correct, completed and stored in a timely manner
Secure that all purchasing deliveries are met prior to each program milestone
Collaborate within the category team and with all stakeholders to secure supplier capability, capacity, quality and timely deliveries
Drive suppliers and internal stakeholders to optimize running business by identifying and implementing commercial, technical and supply chain cost saving opportunities.
Proactively seek ways to optimize running business supply base while assessing and managing risks
Who the company is looking for:
To be successful in the role you build partnerships and work collaboratively with others to meet shared objectives. You gain the confidence and trust of others through honesty, integrity, and authenticity. You consistently achieve results, even under tough circumstances and actively seek new ways to grow and be challenged using both formal and informal development channels.
In addition, the following are essential:
Bachelors ' degree in Business Administration, Industrial Engineering or equivalent
Minimum 1 years of experience from a relevant Purchasing role within automotive or in a manufacturing setting
Experience from supplier management and contractual topics and are used to drive fact-based negotiations/discussions
Enjoy collaboration in teams as well as independently driving work to completion
Ability to structure your work, manage complex projects and many interfaces
Confidence to act in an international environment and influence stakeholders
Fluency in English, written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 6 months to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
