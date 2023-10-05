Junior Business Controller Sweden
2023-10-05
Why We Work at Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet unlocks the power of data through analytics, creating a better tomorrow. Each day, we are finding new ways to strengthen our award-winning culture and accelerate creativity, innovation and growth. Our 6,000+ global team members are passionate about what we do. We are dedicated to helping clients turn uncertainty into confidence, risk into opportunity and potential into prosperity. Bold and diverse thinkers are always welcome. Come join us!
The role
The Sweden Junior Business Controller will play a key role in delivering financial insight into the performance of this key Dun & Bradstreet market. In this newly created role, and as part of a Nordics Finance team, you will work closely with colleagues in Finance and across the business. You will provide best-in-class financial budgeting, forecasting, reporting and analysis on sales in the Sweden market.
This role will suit an ambitious finance professional with strong analytical skills, who is an effective communicator, can challenge the status quo and is able to identify opportunities to enhance the insight provided to the business. You will be expected to use a variety of financial planning and analysis tools and disciplines to guide leaders across the business in making decisions to maximise financial performance in what is a fast-paced and constantly evolving business environment. The role requires close collaboration with colleagues across multiple functions and is therefore offered on a hybrid working basis in the Stockholm office.
This is a great opportunity to join Dun & Bradstreet in an important role as the company continues to evolve during a hugely exciting period of change.
Main tasks:
• Support Sweden sales leaders and managers in ongoing Sales analysis work
• Support in sale forecasting and budget processes
• Be involved in current development projects run within the finance function.
• Monthly performance reporting to Sweden leadership team
• Be responsible for monthly commission calculation and sales performance analysis
• Support SMB business unit as a finance partner
• Support ad-hoc requests including process enhancements, project analysis and other business priority requests
Maintain relevant spreadsheet models and tools to help track business performance efficiently and effectively
Qualifications and personality:
• A relevant academic degree such as Business Administration, Accounting, Finance, or similar
• A results-focused, self-motivated, dynamic character who can operate well both within a team and when working alone.
• Keenness to learn and work collaboratively with colleagues across all business functions
• Demonstrates a 'Can-do' attitude, able to co-ordinate multiple inputs to provide clear, concise and insightful management information.
• High levels of proactivity and can demonstrate their ability to react with urgency.
• Ability to manage workloads to strict reporting deadlines, as well as to react flexibly to changes in requirements.
• Excellent planning and analytical skills, together with a proactive approach
• Ability and willingness to learn and adapt in a changing environment.
• High quality Excel, PowerBi is beneficial
• Language skills: fluent in Swedish and English, both verbal and written
What D&B can offer you:
The possibility to work in an international environment with complex, interesting and challenging issues in different areas. We can also offer you a position at a very attractive employer and provide flexible work-life balance and constantly evolving career growth.
All Dun & Bradstreet job postings can be found at https://www.dnb.com/about-us/careers-and-people/joblistings.html.
