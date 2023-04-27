Junior Business Analyst
AB Electrolux, Mariestadsfabriken / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Mariestad Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Mariestad
2023-04-27
, Töreboda
, Götene
, Skövde
, Gullspång
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux, Mariestadsfabriken i Mariestad
The Global Electrolux Talent Program presents:
The Global Electrolux Talent Program is a proactive initiative that brings together young talents from different functions and global offices within the Electrolux Group. This programme is for those who are interested in a global, hands-on experience in an intercultural environment.
Junior Business Analyst, Group Business Control - Stockholm, Sweden
By creating desirable solutions and amazing experiences that enrich people's daily lives and the health of our planet, we want to be a driving force in delivering an enjoyable and sustainable life. We go to work every day determined to shape life for the better - for our customers and for the health of our planet.
Looking for your next challenge? Do you have a growth mindset and want to accelerate your career? If yes, join us in Group Business Control (GBC) and support Electrolux Group's profitable growth journey. GBC strives to be the center of excellence for financial planning and analysis by acting as a proactive business partner throughout the Electrolux Group. We help the organization make informed decisions, by turning data and information into business insights, while driving collaboration and efficiency across the financial organization.
With high ambitions and significant exposure to senior executives, we are looking for someone who is willing to learn and develop, who sees challenge as an opportunity for personal and professional development. This is a crucial position on a truly international playing field, with all the freedom and space you need to help realize your and our goals.
A typical day at work:
• In a dynamic and fast-paced environment, the team acts as financial advisor to Group Management by providing support for decision-making, business intelligence and financial performance reporting.
• As a business analyst within GBC, you will be part of a core team that prepares and delivers executive reporting to Electrolux Group's Board of Directors and Group Management, together with analysis of the results.
• As a business analyst, you will prepare presentations and files (P&L, balance sheet and cash flow) on a monthly and quarterly basis as part of the closing process.
• You are a key member of the team as you will have full ownership of the financial figures presented to management, and you will be responsible for ensuring accuracy and timely delivery.
• As a business analyst within GBC, you will be part of the forecasting and budgeting process, helping to consolidate the group view.
• You will make continuous improvements in our processes.
Who are you:
Above all, you have an intense drive, willingness to learn and a constant improvement mindset.
• Agile - Both reactive and proactive, you work efficiently and flexibly to deliver results within simultaneously ongoing processes. You are a quick thinker with an ability to quickly absorb and process new information.
• Growth - You love to explore new ideas and drive continuous improvement, not only to do your best work but also to develop your abilities and acquire new skills.
• Team Player - You are committed to delivering your tasks and supporting the team.
• Collaboration - You ask and you listen. Your skills are enhanced when paired with those of your teammates.
The position requires:
• Academic degree in business administration, economics, engineering or similar
• 2 years of experience in business controlling or financial analysis.
• Excellence in the MS Office suite, especially Excel
• Experience in using/developing BI visualization tools is a plus (e.g. Power BI)
• Fluent in English
• Strong analytical skills
• Highly proactive and self-motivated team player with great social skills
• Tech-savvy and willing with great interest in financial systems
What will you learn:
• You will learn about the financial processes within the Group and at the end of the quarter you will be involved in the preparation of interim and annual reports (external reporting)
• You will have an overview of Electrolux Group's financial performance and focus
• You will learn how to prepare reports and organize presentations for Group Management
• You will gain hands-on experience using our consolidation tools.
What you get out of the program
• Learning experience within 14 months
• Gross salary of SEK 25,500 per month for the first 12 months. The 13th and 14th would be SEK 28,500 gross salary per month.
• Holiday days and other business benefits
• Mobile phone and laptop
• View costs and process
• Support for redistribution: local registration processes
Note: The application assessment will only start after we close the job campaign, expect to receive updates within 2 weeks of the application deadline. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Göteborgsvägen 11 (visa karta
)
542 24 MARIESTAD Arbetsplats
AB Electrolux, Mariestadsfabriken Jobbnummer
7708428