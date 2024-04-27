Junior Brand Manager
2024-04-27
Do you want to work in a truly global organization with market leading Brands? Are you looking for a position where you will get the opportunity to support the marketing team in planning, executing and following-up on initiatives within the Lighter Portfolio. Now you have the chance to apply for the role as Junior Brand Manager of Lights Division at Swedish Match.
Job Description
As Junior Brand Manager, you will lead projects, support, plan and recommend actions and marketing plans for the South East Asia region with emphasis on Social Media Marketing on Wechat, Tiktok and E-commerce, as well as, constantly gate keeping the way the different Brands are being communicated in the region through desk-top analysis and via a close relation with distributors to make sure that the brand is coherent and consistent in its identity. Furthermore, you will be responsible for acting as the marketing link between Central marketing and Swedish Match Lights distributors in the region. Additionally, you will support the Head of Marketing with research, pricing, and portfolio analysis together with various marketing assignments.
Your Profile
We are looking for someone who is passionate about marketing and brand building. As a person, you work in a structured manner and have a collaborative working style and strong formal or informal project management skills. You are creative, as well as, have a growth mind-set and a hands-on approach to assigned responsibilities.
In terms of experience and competence, we are looking for someone with 2-3 years' experience in marketing. You have worked in an international organization and have a university degree in marketing or equivalent. Fluent in English, both spoken and written is a must. Chinese speaking and familiar with the region are considered advantageous.
Do you want to be a part of Swedish Match Lights Division? We kindly ask you to submit your application no later than 2024-05-09. We consider applications on an ongoing basis and the position may therefore be filled before the application period has expired.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Swedish Match is a listed company on the international market. We develop, manufacture and sell well-known brands of the highest quality in the Smokeless Products and Lights segments. With a flexible, innovative, and sustainable approach, we are working for having the right strategy, people, competences, products and structure in place to quickly meet changing market conditions. We want to maximize enjoyment of our products by minimizing the carbon footprint. With a portfolio of modern brands and brands with a long tradition, Swedish Match offers products both with and without tobacco that meet market demand. Offering tobacco consumers alternatives to cigarettes is at the heart of what we are doing.
That's why we who work at Swedish Match are proud to work here - because together we make a difference! Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-09
