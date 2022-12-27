Junior Bid Manager
ReOrbit AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ReOrbit AB i Stockholm
ReOrbit is growing and we are looking for a Junior Bid Manager!
Do you see yourself as a part of a diverse team, striving for the challenge? Does space sound exciting? Do you want to be a part of the company, where your personality can shine? If this is about you, do not hesitate to apply!
What do we do?
ReOrbit strives to shape the future of the space economy. Our vision is to build the foundation for the next generation of space applications by transforming how satellites are designed and manufactured from today's rigid single-use satellites into autonomous, connected, and reconfigurable systems. We want to develop the infrastructure for seamless data flow in space or to and from the ground. We, therefore, provide small satellites based on our software-defined platforms which are optimised for high data transfer capacity. We are a system integrator, using our software technologies to cost-efficiently manufacture satellites. Our services range from mission and spacecraft design to integration and qualification, as well as integration with launch and ground segment services. Today we are a rapidly growing company and building a very strong multidisciplinary team to support our activities. We are headquartered in Helsinki, Finland with subsidiaries in Stockholm, Sweden and Bariloche, Argentina.
What would we need your help with?
Be an important part of the Business Development Team by supporting the Bidding Process
Interact with the Engineering Team to efficiently create technical solutions
Manage the customer proposal writing
Manage the customer cost analysis
Interact externally with suppliers to support the procurement process
Who you are?
You have a degree in Space or Aerospace Engineering
You have already earned a few years experience in bid management
You are ready to take responsibility, you don't wait for tasks to be defined
You have solid documentation skills
You are structured and enjoy organising processes from scratch
Previous experience of the space industry is highly valued
What do we have to offer apart from salary?
Flexible and encouraging employer
Challenging but rewarding environment - Mondays are not boring, and today is never the same as yesterday
Ambitious and supportive team, who is aiming to change the space industry
Flexibility to influence your tasks and career development
Chance to make lasting impacts and participate in shaping ReOrbit as a company
Full-time employment at our office in Stockholm, Sweden is highly preferred. Working from Helsinki, Finland could be negotiated.
Do you have any questions? Do not hesitate to contact me (vera.andreeva@reorbit.spac
e). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-26
E-post: vera.andreeva@reorbit.space Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ReOrbit AB
(org.nr 559225-2679)
Isafjordsgatan 22 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Jobbnummer
7295295