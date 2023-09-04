Junior Backend Engineer
What is ArK?
There are many consumer-facing fintech products, but finance as a whole is virtually untouched by technology. Investment decisions are still being made off of pdf's and "shark tank"-like processes rather than utilizing the forecasting methods found at companies like Spotify or Google. This makes capital allocation riddled with bias and very ripe for disruption. At ArK we're convinced that by putting data and tech at the heart of finance we can impact how money flows and, in turn, create a more democratized and unbiased economy.
Today we offer founders access to our machine learning platform AIM. Through connecting their raw data we can fully understand what they've built without any bias; connecting what has been achieved historically into a simulated 5-year future. This prediction is the foundation for the transformational loans that we are able to issue, and a tool that founders get to keep for business optimisation.
ArK was founded in 2021 by a six-time entrepreneur, a world-class AI technology developer, and a veteran banker. Since then we've carefully grown our team to 70 - all pitching in with their experience to build something that none of us has seen before. ArK is headquartered in our amazing new office in central Stockholm and we balance our time between being at the office and working remotely.
Junior Backend Engineer
This role is designed to give you great development opportunities to keep on building your professional career within data and software engineering. You will be part of a close collaborating and agile cross-functional team, with senior engineers that will make sure you learn and thrive in your role.
It's a perfect opportunity if you recently graduated from school with some software development experience and want to join one of the most frontier and diverse tech teams in the startup scene.
As an engineer in the team, you will be part of designing and setting the roadmap for how we will develop the foundation of our product AIM. You are eager to learn and will learn a wide variety of things as you collaborate with your cross-functional team. We support creativity and you will be able to experiment with building new technical solutions in a safe environment.
Who are you?
Programming experience, ideally in Python or Go
Great curiosity and interest in data, and passion for building great products
Excellent achievements from school or past job experiences
Internships or projects which reflect your experience and passion for coding
Strong communication skills and a team player
You thrive in a fast-paced environment and like to get things done
Nice-to-have
Experience from working in product teams and interest in product development
Experience working with collaborative software projects using tools like Git, Jira etc.
DevOps mindset and understanding of infrastructure and tooling
Strong problem-solving capabilities and ability to plan and execute in an agile environment
What's it like to work at ArK?
We believe that the key to a great team culture is great people having a great time together. Our team is one to be part of for the long run, because you won't want to leave. Our unique combination of startup mentality, experienced team and ambitious vision make room for possibilities to grow into leadership roles, either going deep into tech or towards people management (or both!).
