Junior Asic Verifier (uvm And Systemverilog) (730686)
2023-07-14
About this opportunity
We are seeking a highly motivated and dedicated Junior ASIC Verifier to join our dynamic team. As a Junior ASIC Verifier, you will play a crucial role in verifying complex ASIC designs using UVM (Universal Verification Methodology) and SystemVerilog. This is an opening for a newly graduated individual who is passionate about digital design and verification.
What you will do
Collaborate with design and architecture teams to understand the ASIC specifications and requirements.
Develop UVM-based verification environments for functional and performance verification of ASIC designs.
Write and implement test plans, test cases, and test benches in SystemVerilog.
Create and maintain verification components such as drivers, monitors, scoreboards, and assertions.
Perform functional verification, including stimulus generation, coverage analysis, and debugging.
Identify and report design issues, bugs, and areas for improvement.
Work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure successful tape-out and product delivery.
Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and best practices in ASIC verification methodologies.
You will bring
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or a related field.
Strong understanding of digital design concepts and ASIC verification methodologies.
Knowledge of UVM (Universal Verification Methodology) and SystemVerilog.
Experience with scripting languages such as Python, Perl, or Tcl is a plus.
Familiarity with industry-standard EDA tools for simulation, synthesis, and verification.
Good problem-solving and analytical skills with a keen attention to detail.
Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.
Self-motivated and eager to learn and adapt to new technologies and methodologies.
Primary location for this role: Kista, Sweden.
For specific questions please contact Recruiter: Aleksandra Rusa-Warda aleksandra.rusa-warda@ericsson.com
You will report to ASIC IP Line Manager.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Visit www.ericsson.com/en/careers/hiring-process
to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more at https://www.ericsson.com/en/careers.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Stockholm : Stockholm
