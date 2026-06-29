Junior Area Manager
Foodora AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-29
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, Sundbyberg
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eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Foodora AB i Stockholm
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Junior Area Manager
Stockholm, Sweden
Full-time
Company Description
foodora is part of the Delivery Hero Group, the world's pioneering local delivery platform, our mission is to deliver an amazing experience—fast, easy, and to your door. We operate in around 65 countries worldwide. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index.
Job Description
Are you a natural leader who thrives on supporting people, driving performance, and making things happen every day? As a Junior Area Manager, you'll play a key role in leading our rider fleet, ensuring smooth local operations, and creating an environment where our couriers can perform at their best. You'll combine people leadership, operational excellence, and data-driven decision-making to help shape the rider experience in your area.
If you enjoy working in a fast-paced environment, taking ownership, and building strong relationships, this could be the perfect next step in your career. Ready for the ride? Join the fun!
Your mission
As a Junior Area Manager, you will act as the first-line manager for our rider fleet and Team Leads within a designated geographic area. You will ensure riders have the tools, support, and guidance needed to deliver excellent results while fostering a strong and engaged courier community.
Your responsibilities will include:
Leading, coaching, and supporting riders and Team Leads to drive performance and engagement
Taking full employer responsibility, including people management, health and safety (SAM), and rehabilitation processes
Monitoring rider compliance and performance, conducting follow-ups, and handling disciplinary actions or conflict resolution when needed
Building and strengthening the local courier community through proactive communication and engagement initiatives
Executing staffing and scheduling for the rider fleet
Generating utilization reports and analyzing dashboards to support data-driven decision-making
Ensuring riders receive the necessary training, tools, and resources to perform successfully
Collaborating closely with central teams and other departments to support local and company-wide initiatives
Overseeing the work environment, safety standards, and daily administration of the Rider Hub
Managing utilization planning and work deployment for riders using foodora's e-vehicles in major cities
At foodora, we expect every employee to live our leadership principles: Own It, Dive Deep, Deliver Value Fast, Raise The Bar, Bring Good Vibes, and Stay Humble. We value people who take ownership, stay curious, collaborate effectively, and continuously look for ways to improve.
Start date: Upon agreement
Qualifications
University degree in a relevant field such as Business Administration, Economics, Engineering, Human Resources, or similar
Strong knowledge of Google Workspace (especially Sheets and Slides) and Microsoft Office (particularly Excel and PowerPoint)
Fluent communication skills in English, Swedish is a big plus
Previous experience in people leadership, team management, operations, logistics, workforce planning, or similar areas is highly meritorious
Experience working with performance management, employee relations, or operational follow-ups is considered a strong advantage
Studies have shown that women and some minorities are less likely to apply to jobs unless they meet every qualification. If you are interested in this role and you have most of the skills we're looking for, we encourage you to apply anyway!
Additional Information
Wellness allowance topped with the opportunity to participate in many work/life balance
Employee discount at foodora (woho!) and awesome friday breakfasts!
Occupational pension, incl. premium exemption insurance, accident insurance and life insurance.
Great deals at Benify (for e.g. gym membership, e-bikes hotels, audiobooks, streaming services, clothes, kitchen supplies... and so much more!
Awesome AW's and (pink) parties! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Foodora AB
(org.nr 559007-5643)
Fleminggatan 20 (visa karta
)
112 26 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9982748