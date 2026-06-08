Junior Application Developer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2026-06-08
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
Hitachi Energy is a pioneering technology leader that is helping to increase access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. We help to power your home, keep the factories running, and our hospitals and schools open. Come as you are and prepare to get better as you learn from others. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and plug into a team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation.
As a Junior Application Developer, you will join our HVDC team, supporting digital project delivery across global operations. You will design, develop, and maintain applications, tools, and automation solutions that enhance BIM and engineering workflows. Working across the full software development lifecycle, you will contribute to system integrations, data-driven solutions, and continuous improvement of digital environments. You will collaborate closely with engineering, BIM, and IT teams to deliver scalable, reliable, and efficient solutions, while driving innovation through automation, improved data management, and emerging technologies.
This role is based in Västerås, Sweden.
How you'll make an impact
Design, develop, and maintain digital applications, tools, and automation solutions that support BIM and engineering workflows.
Contribute to the integration of Autodesk Platform Services (APS) and other digital systems to enable efficient data exchange across project environments.
Develop scripts, services, and applications that automate repetitive processes and enhance overall project efficiency.
Support the development of intelligent workflows by applying data-driven methodologies and AI-based solutions where relevant.
Collaborate with engineering, BIM, and IT teams to translate business requirements into scalable digital solutions.
Contribute to the improvement of data quality, consistency, and accessibility across digital environments.
Troubleshoot, maintain, and enhance existing tools and integrations to ensure reliability, stability, and performance.
Support continuous improvement initiatives by identifying opportunities for automation, optimization, and innovation across digital workflows.
Your background
Degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering, or related.
Strong interest in software development within the BIM / AEC domain.
Basic understanding of BIM processes and digital engineering workflows.
Knowledge of programming/scripting languages such as Python, C#, or JavaScript.
Familiarity or interest in BIM tools and platforms (Revit API, APS, etc.).
Understanding data structures, APIs, and system integrations is a plus.
Analytical mindset with problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Strong communication and collaboration skills across technical and non-technical teams.
Proactive, structured, and eager to learn new technologies and digital solutions.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Career opportunities within Hitachi Energy globally
Mentor support during onboarding
Training and development programs
International and diverse work environment
Employee Benefit Portal with discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting opportunity? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay – apply today!
Recruiting Manager Jose Teixeira, jose.teixeira@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Oliver Chicaiza, oliver.chicaiza@hitachienergy.com
Union representatives – Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 (10) 7389148, Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 738 70 43. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
9952445