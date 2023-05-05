Junior Android Developer to leading company within sustainable shopping!
We all know how long the road to landing that dream job can be and how frustrating it is when it is always the candidates with years of experience who gets the offer. This is the opportunity for you who live and breath for programming and development and who are passionate about acquiring new knowledge. We are convinced that your great interest in technology and your drive to learn and develop will take you far in this exciting role of a junior android developer. We look forward to hearing you tell us all about your passion for programming!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is a established and well-known company with an office located in central Stockholm. The key words here are creativity and innovation, and with with a traffic as high as 300 user interactions per second, the demands on the technical solutions of the company are high. As a Junior Android Developer, you'll build the company 's native Android app for hundreds of thousands of users in the Nordic region. You'll be critical in turning complex problems into simple, elegant solutions that elevate a world class app and user experience.
We offer you
• Great development opportunities
• A great start in your career as a successfull developer
• As a consultant at Academic Work, you are offered the opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Build a cutting edge native Android app that brings the joy of buying and selling on Sweden's largest circular market.
• Collaborate with tech, product management and UX to drive forward the next generation of our user facing app.
• Ensure that our users' experience is the very best it can be.
• You will work with languages and technologies such as Kotlin, Jetpack Compose Retrofit, Realm & Room
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
Desired qualifications
• You have two years of work experience in Android development
• You know how to write readable, maintainable, performant object-oriented Kotlin and Java code.
• You have an understanding of modern Android development.
• Have experience with some Android development tools.
• You are located in Sweden
Meriting
• You've released at least one app on the Play Store or have an ongoing project that you can tell us about
• The app flow contains a decent amount of Swedish, but we do welcome non-Swedish speaking applicants
Personal qualities
• Team player
• Fast learner
• ambitious and driven
• Creative
