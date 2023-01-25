Junior AML analyst to a fintech company!
Our Client is all about simplifying buying and smooth payments. If you're triggered by having an impact on how millions of people shop and pay online, you're exactly the type of person we are looking for. Our clients goal is to improve the online buying experience for our consumers and merchants all over the world.
During this assigment will you be hired by Wrknest and work as a consultant for approximately 3-6 months with a chance of extension and/or conversion.
Assignment description
Compliance Operations Banking is performing reviews of high-risk customers and segments for all of the company's markets and products (except the US). The team identifies, prevents, and monitors high-risk transactions in relation to financial crimes. The focus is Anti-Money Laundering/Counter-Terrorist Financing, first-line of defence - performing compliance-related operational tasks, such as;
• Daily review of individuals matched against PEP (Politically Exposed Person) and sanction lists.
• Perform ongoing due diligence on the customers, including analysis of KYC information. Perform first level investigations of transactions hit by AML/CTF, credit, and other risk scenarios.
• Gather and analyse data for potential patterns identification. Prepare and document the investigation steps and report suspicious transactions to the second level investigations team.
• Suggest improvements to monitoring processes, risk ratings and review/investigation routines to improve detection.
Required Qualifications
• An eye for details and excellent analytical capabilities.
• The ability to process large quantities of data and detect anomalies.
• Solution oriented with an interest in risk, law proceedings and e-commerce/banking.
• To enjoy a structured way of working and always put great emphasis on quality.
• A team player mindset, thriving when working in a highly challenging, ever-changing environment.
• To be used to communicating with people cross-functionally.
• Previous AML experience is required
• Proficient knowledge of English language. Knowledge of any other key languages, such as German, French, Italian or Spanish is a big plus.
