Junior Algorithm Developer
2023-10-29
Are you interested in working with cutting-edge technology in the field of eye tracking? Our client is looking for a Junior Algorithm Developer to join their team and revolutionize the way we drive, making it safer and more effective. Apply today!
JOB DESCRIPTION:
As an Algorithm Developer, you'll have the opportunity to play a key role in developing cutting-edge eye tracking technology that will revolutionize the automotive industry and improve driver safety. We're looking for a talented developer with a solid programming background. In this role, you'll work with a cross-functional development team to design and develop components, interfaces, and tooling for our Driver Monitor System (DMS) solution.
In addition to technical skills, we're looking for someone with excellent communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively with our clients team and customers. Our client values clear communication, collaboration, and a focus on delivering high-quality results.
IDEAL CANDIDATE:
MSc or PhD in engineering physics, computer science, mathematics, or equivalent
Proficiency in programming languages such as Python and C++.
Expertise in system development, with a focus on Image Processing as part of solution.
Strong understanding of statistics, mathematics and signal handling.
Knowledge about machine learning frameworks (e.g., TensorFlow, PyTorch).
Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to translate business problems into technical solutions.
EMPLOYMENT:
This is a consulting assignment meaning you will initially be employed by Friday. The ambition is for the assignment to result in a permanent employment at the client company after 12 month consultancy.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Employment type: Full-time
Start date: Immediately/as agreed upon
Location: Stockholm/Danderyd
Point of contact: Mattias Isik
Salary: Fixed monthly
Apply by clicking the link below. Remember to be quick with your application as apply continuous selection of candidates and the position may be filled before the application deadline is due.
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for both parties. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.
Our passion is to help people to the right position, workplace and context within the IT and Technology field. That's also the reason to why we founded Friday, with the aim to help you find the job that gives you that Friday feeling - every day!
We mainly focus on young engineers who either are at the beginning of their career or soon graduating from university within the IT/Tech field.
Our belief is that people reach their fullest potential when looking forward to going to work each morning. "Friday - everyday", how about that?
