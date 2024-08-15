Junior Administrative Assistant to Toca Boca & Spin Master!
2024-08-15
If you love administration, planning, and thrive in a fast-paced environment, then we have a great opportunity for you! We are now looking for Toca Boca & Spinmaster's new admin star who is ready to join the team on the 2nd of September!
The Administrative Assistant will support the Digital Category Lead in a fast-paced position that requires a flawless work ethic as well as the ability to juggle a multitude of complex projects. You will play an important role in the Digital Category Lead's daily tasks and work on everything from coordinating calendars as requested to managing all executive expenses.
The role will have many contact points both internally and externally, requiring a great service attitude. Over time, the role may develop, and you could support the Head of Marketing, Head of Technology, and Head of Games with various ad hoc tasks.
Your immediate manager will be the Executive Assistant to the President of Digital Games, and you will work closely with her throughout your assignment. The role of Admin Assistant is perfect for someone at the start of their career who wants to be part of a diverse workplace where they get to work with positive and creative colleagues.
This role includes, but is not limited to, the following key responsibilities:
Work tasks
• Manage the executive's calendar, schedule appointments, and ensure the executive is on time.
• Arrange travel and accommodations, and compile documents for travel-related meetings.
• Manage all executive expenses and approve expenses for direct reports.
• Request & process for all PO numbers and Invoices
• Assist in team management, including handling vacation requests, individual goal setting, and outside class reimbursements.
You who:
• Are fluent in English, both written and spoken, because it is used in your everyday work
• Have Previous experience in similar role where you have worked with calender managment
• Have worked with Google Workspace and/or Microsoft 365
It is meritorious if you have
• Are fluent in Swedish, in both written and spoken
• Relevant education within admin, finance or similar field
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Optimistic
• Goal oriented
• Social
• Orderly
• Stable
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
