Junior Administrative Assistant - Material Compliance
Incluso AB / Administratörsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla administratörsjobb i Jönköping
2026-06-16
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Jönköping
, Falköping
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We're looking for a Junior Administrative Assistant - Material Compliance for a company in Jönköping. Start is ASAP, 1 year limited contract to begin with - possibility of extension after that. This role is onsite in Jönköping with possibility to work remotely 1 day per week.
Assignment Description
The assignment is a time-limited consultant role for approximately one year, intended to relieve current material compliance specialists in their daily work.
Around 60% of the assignment will focus on material compliance administration, including recurring coordination, follow-up, documentation, and reporting-related tasks. This will allow specialists to focus more on expert assessments and complex compliance topics.
The remaining 40% will consist of other administrative tasks within the PC department, based on business needs and priorities.
Tasks
Administer recurring material compliance activities connected to projects, including follow-up of process steps, status tracking, coordination of required inputs, and preparation of routine updates.
Support the substance reporting process, including preparation and administration of SCIP reporting where applicable, Article 33 information, and other substance-related reporting needs.
Prepare, structure, and maintain documentation needed for compliance evidence, project follow-up, and internal decision-making.
Relieve Product Compliance specialists by handling defined administrative tasks, recurring deliverables, and day-to-day coordination that do not require specialist assessment.
Support the administration of material compliance risk management and testing activities, including follow-up of activity 3.035 and related documentation.
Assist with preparation and administration of audits, including collection of input material, tracking of findings, and follow-up of actions where needed.
Required skills
• Strong administrative/compliance coordination profile
• Communication skills
• Fluency in written and spoken English is a requirement and Swedish kbowledge is preferable.
This is a full-time consultant position in Jönköping through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 1 year limited contract to begin with - possibility of extension after that. This role is onsite in Jönköping with possibility to work remotely 1 day per week.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7917709-2055319". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Östra Storgatan 106 (visa karta
)
553 21 JÖNKÖPING Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9965693