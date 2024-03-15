Junior Accountant (part-time 40%)
We are looking for a Junior Accountant to an international company in Solna. This is a part-time position 40%. Start ASAP, 1 year contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
This is a part-time (40%) job opportunity for an ambitious and self-driven Junior Accountant. We will give you the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in a vibrant multinational Bio-Pharmaceutical company. You will be supporting the Accounting Manager. Among others, the variety of tasks includes:
• Monthly and quarterly Balance sheet reconciliations
• Preparation of journal entries
• Overview of active lease contracts, clearing of lease GL accounts
• Handling supplier invoices to ensure they are correctly booked, providing assistance to AP Customer support on any queries or issues
• Assistance with VAT reporting: checking accuracy of VAT ledger and tax codes; reviewing / assisting with any queries or issues
• Review and filing of statistical reports (Intrastat, turnover etc.)
• Internal and external audit and tax preparation support
• Review of travel expenses, travel cards reconciliation
• Being the proactive problem solver and managing accounting related issues for our staff
• Other accounting related projects and tasks (ad-hoc), depending on the need of the organization
You will be able to work on a wide range of activities and support five countries in Nordic & Baltic region. We offer a pleasant and flexible work environment with bright open workspaces in our Solna office. As mentioned, this is a 40% assignment with a flexible schedule. We are looking for a candidate who can start as soon as possible, preferably in March 2024.
Your profile:
We are seeking a self-driven candidate with a passion for their profession. You are eager to learn and ambitious about your goals.
You should have a relevant academic background, 1-3 years of experience within accounting or finance, strong Excel skills. Good knowledge of verbal and written English is a must and Swedish (or any other Nordic languages) is a plus. Previous experience in any ERP system is a plus (we use in SAP).
How to apply
Please apply through the link below and add the following information to your application:
CV
Short cover letter
This is a part-time consultancy position (40 %) through Incluso in Solna. Start is ASAP, 1 year limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
For more information, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
