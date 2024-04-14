Junior Accountant
Meet a Group international AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Meet a Student är en jobbplattform för juniora talanger.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
The role
We're looking for a Junior Accountant to join the Accounting team, a key part of finance department. The accounting team are responsible for managing financial transactions, preparing financial reports, ensuring compliance with regulations, and providing valuable insights to support decision-making within the organization. As the Junior Accountant, you will have an important role in the continued expansion and development of the financial processes within the group. You will be working closely to the Global Accounts Receivable Accountant and report to the Head of Accounting.
Responsibilities
Perform daily accounting tasks such as recording transactions, preparing journal entries, and maintaining general ledger accounts.
Process supplier invoices accurately and efficiently, ensuring timely payments and adherence to company policies and procedures.
Reconcile bank statements and other financial records to ensure accuracy and completeness.
Travel Expense reporting and reimbursement
Support month-end and year-end close procedures.
Manage accounts receivable on a daily basis including daily communications with customers and other parts of the organization.
Support in Ad hoc project and contribute to the development of the finance department
About you
Just like us, you love music. You're driven and entrepreneurial, but you know how to be a team player too. Regardless of roles, we're always looking to work with people who can adapt to constant change, prioritize what's important, stay humble, open, curious and with a passion for details. We believe you are on the start of your carrier and have just graduated or worked for a few years with accounting and are now ready do develop your skills and grow together with us.
As a Junior Accountant, we're specifically looking for:
A quick learner who is comfortable taking ownership of given tasks and working independently.
An Urge and curiosity to learn new skills and take on new tasks.
Be accurate, analytical, and able to complete your tasks efficiently.
Able to prioritize and make sure to meet deadlines.
Social, positive and like to work closely in a team.
Mandatory requirements
Degree in accounting, economics, finance, or related field and/or work experience in the accounting.
Strong attention to detail and accuracy in work.
Excellent organizational and time management skills.
Ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and accounting software (experience with the Netsuite is a plus).
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Effective communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to work independently as well as part of a team.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus)
About us
Soundtrack Your Brand is a B2B scale-up company providing music streaming services for businesses. We serve small customers like the café around the corner, and much bigger brands like McDonald's, Toni & Guy and TAG Heuer. On the inside, we're a bunch of talented, motivated and humble designers, engineers and music experts. We believe in product-led growth, where the product is the primary driver of customer acquisition, conversion and expansion.
Employee benefits
This is an exciting opportunity to join a growing company and make an impact in the field of accounting. We offer competitive compensation and benefits packages, as well as opportunities for career advancement and professional development.
You have the freedom to decide where you work the best with our Work From Anywhere program with a one-off setup bonus included
Generous pension plan
Yearly budget for health, wellness and personal development
Laptop and mobile phone of your choice with included cellular subscription.
Regular social activities such as team events, meet ups, after works and off-sites
Daily breakfast served at the office
If you have any questions about the position or need to reach out, get in touch with Line Monsen at line@soundtrackyourbrand.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://meetastudent.com/sv/ Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8609955