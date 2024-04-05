Junior Accountant
As part of its development in Scandinavia Newrest is recruiting a Junior accountant based in Stockholm.
You want to be a part of a large international Group 95% owned by its managers and you are keen to work on one of the Group's major inflight project? Join us!
You must be fluent in Swedish or English.
The Junior Accountant will be participating in accounting processes as described below but not limited to that. That person will provide backup and support to the other accounting team members. The work involves data entry, the maintenance of various account records, and routine problem-solving.
MISSIONS:
ACCOUNTING ASSIGNMENTS:
• SUPPLIER ACCOUNTING MANAGEMENT
• Process supplier invoices (obtain validation from the applicant/coding/entry)
• Review of supplier accounts
• Perform reconciliations with suppliers
• Manage disputes
• Direct relationship with suppliers and all internal departments
• FIXED ASSETS MANAGEMENT
• Accounting for acquisitions and depreciation
• Monthly update of asset management software (start-ups, depreciation period) and reconciliation with accounting
• GENERAL ACCOUNTING
• Entering bank transactions, especially customer receipts
• Matching of transfers received, obtaining the details of transfers received by contacting the customers
• CASH MANAGEMENT
• Entering cash for the establishments within its scope (cash turnover to be reconciled with cash receipts (bank card remittances, cash and other means of payment)
• Carry out bank reconciliations and ensure regular reconciliation of unreconciled transactions
• MANAGEMENT OF CUSTOMER ACCOUNTING INTRAGROUP
• Process monthly provisions and various monthly closing operations
• Knowing how to code self-liquidated / intra-community VAT (customers / suppliers in Europe and outside Europe)
• Be in contact with the subsidiaries and send intra-group statements
PROFILE:
You have a higher education degree (Bac +3/5) in Accounting and a first experience in that field.
Knowledge of CEGID XRP Ultimate would be a plus.
Rigor, organization and autonomy are necessary to successfully complete your missions. You are dynamic and know how to manage priorities.
You are used to work in an international environment, looking for a challenging position in a growing up company.
CONTRACT: Permanent contract
LOCATION: Based in our Stockholm office (Solna)
ABOUT NEWREST:
Specialist in out-of-home catering in 57 countries, and the only player to intervene in all sectors of catering and related services, Newrest is one of the world leaders in multi-sector catering.
