Junior Accountant
Budbee Holding AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Stockholm Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Budbee Holding AB i Stockholm
, Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Örebro
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
About the role
As a Junior Accountant at Budbee you will be part of our Finance team at our headquarter located in central Stockholm. You will be an integral part of a multinational organization where you will be in charge of the accounts payable process for our Swedish entities. This means register, validate, pay and reconcile invoices from suppliers and other creditors. At month end you will, together with the rest of the accounting team, reconcile the balance accounts. Your work will be vital for the smooth functioning of our business entities.
Within a rapidly growing company you will be part of continuously optimizing our finance department, identify improvements as well as develop our current processes. We are transferring into a new ERP system where you will play an important part in building up a new way of working within accounts payables. You will be collaborating with colleagues both within the finance team as well as the rest of the company both locally and cross-border. You will also be working towards our external accounting agencies abroad.
Responsibilities and tasks:
• Accurately review, code, and process vendor bills
• Administrate approval flows and approving rights
• Handling the bill payment process, updating the bank and reconciling accounts
• Responsible for the self-billing process, aligning with the operational responsible as well as external couriers and box location owners
• Responsible for the implementation of the Accounts Payable process in our new ERP system, Netsuite
• Perform accurate and timely reconciliations at month-end and year-end close
We have a close collaboration within our accounting team. As well as working with your main tasks and responsibilities you will also on occasion work as backup within other finance areas. We all work together as one big team and help each other out whenever needed.
Who are we looking for?
You have a couple of years of experience as an accountant within a multi-company group. You enjoy a prestigeless, dynamic environment with various contact areas. Moreover, you are a diligent and independent person who values structure and teamwork.
We are looking for a person who has:
• Relevant university degree or equivalent
• 2-3 years experience as an accountant within the Accounts Payable function
• Experience in accounts reconciliation and project accounting
• Professional fluency in both Swedish and English, written and verbal
• Experience in changing ERP systems is valuable, but not mandatory
If this sounds like you, don't hesitate to send us your application today! Interviews will be held continuously.
What can we offer you?
• Be a contributor to our mission to revolutionize e-commerce with a world-class delivery experience
• A steep learning curve and opportunity to work together on challenges we face as a dynamic company
• Be a part of a motivating environment with great drive and 'everything is possible'-mindset
• Be a part of the Budbee company culture and our family
This recruitment process consists of personality and logical tests via Alva Labs and background checks via Verifiera as a review of previous public criminal records. The result is public information that is handled confidentially. This is mandatory for all recruitment processes at Budbee in Sweden. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Budbee Holding AB
(org.nr 556898-3414) Arbetsplats
Budbee Kontakt
Oscar Svalland oscar.svalland@budbee.com Jobbnummer
7245102