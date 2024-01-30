Junior Account Manager (Norwegian-speaking)
nal von minden specializes in the development, production, and professional sales in the field of in vitro -diagnostics. We supply our global customers with innovative and high-quality products, focusing on the areas of drug analysis and clinical diagnostics. Our portfolio includes rapid tests and laboratory tests for reliable diagnosis in infectious diseases, pediatrics, gynecology, urology, cardiology, gastroenterology, toxicology, and more.
We are looking for a Junior Account Manager who wants to grow with us and become a B2B sales expert in the dynamic field of medical diagnostics. This presents an exciting opportunity for an individual who wants to take the next step in their career. In this role, you will collaborate with our Nordic sales team, contributing to the expansion of our market presence. Your responsibilities will include acquiring new customers, managing existing accounts, and handling various tasks, such as negotiating prices and creating proposals. You will handle multiple processes simultaneously and be responsible for all stages of sales, making your job tasks highly diverse and versatile. The Junior Account Manager role requires a strong appetite for continuous learning and a passion for evolving into an outstanding sales professional.
Responsibilities
Communication with both existing and potential customers via phone and email
Answer customer enquiries, provide quotations and process orders
Proactively seek, identify and quantify opportunities to grow the business
Ensure that we always have an active and proactive dialogue with our customers
Manage and organize company information, contracts and presentations
Eventually manage and grow your own portfolio of customers
Create materials for sales presentations and marketing activities
Occasional field sales and conference/trade show attendance
Your profile
We are looking for an open, creative and personable individual with excellent communication skills.
Prior experience in sales and/or customer service
Excellent language skills in both Norwegian and English, fluency in Swedish is considered a plus
Strong communication and planning skills
Easily connect with people
A proactive team player, capable of working independently with strong self-motivation
Strong work ethic and high degree of reliability, discretion and loyalty
Competence in MS Office (Word, PowerPoint and Excel) and CRM
Education or experience in a biomedical science field is desirable, but not essential
Driving license
We offer you
Full-time employment with exciting opportunities for growth
An inspiring, multicultural work environment
A workplace with a flat hierarchy, where you'll have the opportunity to shape the growth of a small office
Cozy office in the heart of Stockholm
Flexibility to work from home
Wellness allowance
After work and other activities with colleagues
Location
We are primarily looking for candidates in the Stockholm area.
More information
Did we make you curious about working with us at nal von minden? Great! For more information about the position, please contact General Manager Otto Dunder at o.dunder@nal-vonminden.com
We are a rapidly growing company with over 230 employees in four countries in Europe. For more than 40 years distributors, doctors, clinics, laboratories and authorities have been among our partners and customers. Read more at www.nal-vonminden.com Så ansöker du
