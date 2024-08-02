Junior Account Manager (English and Spanish speaking) to Linköping
2024-08-02
The company has developed a groundbreaking cloud service for transportation companies. They have customers all over the world.
They are experiencing strong demand of their product and because of that they need to strengthen their sales with a Spanish and English speaking salesperson.
We are looking for an outgoing and self-motivated Spanish and English speaking person who wants to work with sales from the company's office in Linköping towards North America.
About you
Qualifications for this job
• A couple of years' experience in B2B sales.
• Excellent customer assistance and problem solving skills.
• Fluent in English and Spanish with no accent.
We see it as a positive if you have previous experience in working with international SaaS sales.
About this position
You will mostly work with assigned qualified leads.
A lead is a transportation company who is looking to upgrade their booking system.
You will work with the full sales cycle from first demo to a closed deal. After the deal is closed you will continue working with the customers to make sure we keep them happy.
The sales will mainly be done via web meetings and phone, so travelling will not be required for this position.
It is a very developing job in an international environment where you will interact with a lot of people every day.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-01
