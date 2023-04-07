Junior Account Manager
2023-04-07
We strive for creative ways to make people healthier. We usually think outside the box - always curious to learn new things, and we get things done. So join us in our mission for health and become part of one of Europe's fastest-growing health apps - Stepler!
Physical activity has value for the individual, society, and the world. Our mission is to increase movement incentives by gamifying health and rewarding our users' efforts.
The outcome? - A healthier lifestyle and a happier wallet :)
Do you have what it takes to change our sedentary world once and for all by gamifying health? Then you might fit into our team of talented heroes.
At Stepler, you get to be part of an exciting development in a growing international environment. You will be part of an organization that works efficiently and strives for results in a different and untraditional way, where dynamics, high tempo, and "fighter spirit" are part of everyday life.
Make an impact:
Your daily duties will have a meaningful impact on millions of people worldwide.
You'll be working with the most friendly, supportive colleagues in a high-talent-density environment.
As we grow, so will you! Stepler's fast-paced, challenging environment offers you great opportunities for professional development.
A tight team of highly talented colleagues from all over Europe
Switching off is essential! Enjoy our fun team events, office snacks, free merch, and more!
You will also have flexibility in the role with great opportunities to develop within the company and with the chance to work abroad in the long term.
As a Junior Account Manager, you will be part of Stepler's global sales team based in Sweden. You will be working closely with your other sales colleagues and have daily communication with your customers.
Your main tasks and responsibilities will initially be:
Driving new business initiatives (through phone calls, email, social media, etc)
Responsible for new B2B customers.
Building new customer relationships.
Discussing and customizing different offers.
Collaborate with other Stepler departments.
Report weekly updates on deal agreements.
We look for you who:
Is fluent in the Swedish and English languages in both speech and writing, taking into account the internal and external contacts you will have contact with in your role.
Have some kind of experience from a similar role, and is passionate about creating new customer relationships.
It is an advantage for the position if you:
As a person, we expect you to be an outgoing team player with the right attitude.
You are curious and easily jump on changes while being systematic and structured.
You are goal-oriented and enjoy solving tasks independently and as part of a team.
You are responsible and prioritize quality in your work, as well as having an analytical mind, accuracy, and an eye for detail.
Other information;
Start: Immediately
Scope: Full time
Location: Sweden, Karlstad, Stockholm, hybrid-remote
