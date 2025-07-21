Junior account manager
Our customer is a competence and consulting company that offers tailored talent solutions for their clients - whether it's consulting assignments, permanent hires, or long-term collaborations. They specialize in recruitment and consulting solutions, helping their clients grow by finding and developing the best talent.
Location:
Stockholm
Who we are looking for:
Junior account manager
Your responsibilities:
• prospecting and acquiring new clients across various industries;
• conducting client meetings and needs analyses;
• presenting and promoting company services;
• collaborating with the recruitment team to ensure successful delivery;
• following up on and developing existing client relationships.
Requirements:
• working proficiency in English language on advanced level;
• working proficiency in Swedish language on advanced level;
• you have 1-2 years of experience in B2B sales, preferably in service sales, and you are eager to grow within the field of sales.
Your profile:
• you are self-driven, goal-oriented, and thrive when working towards set targets;
• you have strong communication skills and easily build trust;
• you are curious, eager to learn, and want to develop within sales and recruitment.
What the employer offers:
• permanent employment with 6 months probation, start in September;
• office working hours;
• friskvårdsbidrag.
Important:
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.
