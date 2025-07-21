Junior account manager

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Säljarjobb / Stockholm
2025-07-21


Our customer is a competence and consulting company that offers tailored talent solutions for their clients - whether it's consulting assignments, permanent hires, or long-term collaborations. They specialize in recruitment and consulting solutions, helping their clients grow by finding and developing the best talent.

Location:

Stockholm

Who we are looking for:

Junior account manager

Your responsibilities:

• prospecting and acquiring new clients across various industries;

• conducting client meetings and needs analyses;

• presenting and promoting company services;

• collaborating with the recruitment team to ensure successful delivery;

• following up on and developing existing client relationships.

Requirements:

• working proficiency in English language on advanced level;

• working proficiency in Swedish language on advanced level;

• you have 1-2 years of experience in B2B sales, preferably in service sales, and you are eager to grow within the field of sales.

Your profile:

• you are self-driven, goal-oriented, and thrive when working towards set targets;

• you have strong communication skills and easily build trust;

• you are curious, eager to learn, and want to develop within sales and recruitment.

What the employer offers:

• permanent employment with 6 months probation, start in September;

• office working hours;

• friskvårdsbidrag.

Important:

This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

Interviews will be held in August.

Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-03
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

Jobbnummer
9433254

