Jr Visual Designer for LG Electronics (HSAd)
NRG Sweden AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2024-01-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NRG Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Strängnäs
, Uppsala
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
LG Electronics is recruiting an Jr Visual Designer placed at HS Ad in LG Electronics Nordic office in Akalla, Stockholm.
About HS Ad /LG Electronics
Established in 1984, HS Ad serves LG Group's primary in-house agency handling the majority of its domestic and global advertising initiatives. HS Ad is a global network advertising agency located in 28 countries and cities providing distinctive creative hybrid adverting solutions for ATL, BTL, and digital. They are concentrating their business expansion in providing digital marketing and consumer experience solutions at offline and online stores. HS Ad Nordic is located in Kista, Stockholm and share the office building with LG Electronics Nordic. The position holder will work closely with LG Electronics Nordic team. Check out their website: http://www.hsad.co.kr
(http://www.hsad.co.kr/)
Job Description
As an Jr Visual Designer you are a part of the marketing team and responsible for the design and creation of digital marketing such as digital banners, website, social media and also in-store displays, event spaces and print adverts.
Tasks
Overall Job Purpose:
• Design Support for LG Website and Retailers Website banner and landing page
• In Store material design support
• Support senior visual designer to meet due date on multiple project
Digital Content:
• Handling of digital content and assets from resizing images to editing digital footage for websites
• Support a number of digital and content related initiatives to include, but not limited to, marketing team sharing tools; internal digital communications/newsletters; executing a DAM site, delivering a VIP digital sales tool, preparing advertising content to support LG's sponsorship & partnership assets
In Store Material:
• Support developing Fixture, POP, POSM with USP(Unique Selling Point)
• In Store advertisement print, Key Visual Print
Qualifications
• Bachelor Degree in Industrial or Visual Design
• Proven design skills to support business unit requirements in delivering the strongest consumer experience of lg.com/se.
• Experience in Graphic Design, Photoshop and similar design tools
• Knowledge in HTML coding, Java, AutoCad, Sketchup, 3D Max (not mandatory)
• Relationship building - must be comfortable in dealing with customers, agencies and other key stakeholders and have the ability to build positive relationships.
Personal skills
• Excellent administration skills
• Highly focussed and capable of sustaining a fast pace in a dynamic environment
• Excellent attention to details
• Can-do attitude
• Language skills required: Fluent in English
Other
This is a full time position based in LG's head office in Kista, Stockholm. As we aim to fill the position as soon as possible, interviews will be held ongoing so do not hesitate to send in your application today.
If you have questions about this position, please contact Johan Hallberg at: hallberg@nordicretailgroup.com Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NRG Sweden AB
(org.nr 556611-9474), http://nordicretailgroup.com/ Arbetsplats
Nordic Retail Group Kontakt
Johan Hallberg hallberg@nordicretailgroup.com +46708780661 Jobbnummer
8385659