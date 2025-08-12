Jr Brand Manager to Burger Söhne in Malmö
TNG Group AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2025-08-12
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a marketing graduate ready to take the next step in your career and explore new challenges in the field?
As Jr Brand Manager at Burger Söhne in Malmö we offer you a unique opportunity to grow and develop within marketing, in a dynamic and ambitious organisation. The Jr Brand Manager role is multifunctional and your aim will be to maximise the brand potential through the development and implementation of brand marketing strategies. You will manage the entire marketing mix for the assigned brands and search for new innovative ways to find new smiling consumers loyal to our brands.
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
The consumer is the center of our business. Our vision is to bring enjoyment to our consumers through innovation and steady improvement of quality. With us, you will be a part of a company with strong core values such as; honesty, openness and focus. To us, it is important to have fun on the journey while keeping things simple and solid.
The Dannemann Group is one of the international leaders in Cigarillo markets.
Your Responsibilities
The objective as Jr Brand Manager is to lead and execute trade marketing related targets to reach volume, turnover and distribution concerning trade communication for our brands.
Your general marketing responsibilities:
• Marketing sparring partner to Country Managers/Area Director and International Brand Manager to identify market opportunities and develop market strategies
• Design and produce consumer and trade support materials (e.g. POSM / promotion materials, sales folder, etc.)
• Responsible for tracking of marketing budgets & KPI 's.
• Ensures availability and eventual development of point of sale materials
• Supporting Central team on selected Group marketing projects and initiatives
• Gathers market intelligence and competitor activities
• Initiate and execute innovative & targeted marketing tools and programs
• Understand consumers and trade insights by conducting relevant trade and internal studies
• Ensure good understanding of data collection and analysation of data collections system within the group
The Bigger Picture
You will report to the Country Manager, Sweden and you will be based in our office in Hyllie, Malmö. The Jr Brand Manager cooperates with International Brand Managers, Country Managers, Area Directors and local importers. The objective of the position is to lead marketing planning and marketing execution.
The role includes occasional travelling, around 20%. Long-term international relocation may be possible in the furure within the Dannemann Group.
Our Expectations
You have a bachelor 's degree in marketing or business administration or equivalent and have at least one year of work experience. It is an advantage if you have experience in marketing and worked within FMCG. You are good at using different systems and software. You have good knowledge in Microsoft Office Software and are proficient in English.
To be successful in this role we believe you are result-driven, analytical and have an ability to build strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders. You have a positive and constructive way of working across teams with a hands-on pragmatic approach.
You act on your own initiative and have an ability to execute and establish direction consistent with the company 's vision and strategy, keeping yourself focused on key priorities by setting milestones to ensure things happen as planned. You have a clear and effective communication style and are constructive and a positive force in a team, sharing knowledge, experience and information with others. Since we are a developing organisation, we also see you contributing by being a promoter of change as well as a producer and promotor of creative ideas and solutions.
We look forward receiving your application in English.
Interested?
The recruitment is administered by TNG, specialists in competence-based and unbiased recruitment, staffing and interim solutions. We Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Regionchef Malmö
Anna Nydahl anna.nydahl@tng.se 0709809757 Jobbnummer
9455646