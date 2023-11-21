Journey Manager Product and Mandatory Communication
2023-11-21
Are you passionate about creating better experiences for customers through automated marketing and one-to-one communication?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Lead development and execution of our product and mandatory one-to-one communication across all channels (Including Mobile app, Internet banking, Secure messaging, Post, CRM, Push Notifications)
• Ensure end-end journeys implemented for prioritised areas in order to optimise the customer experience
• Set clear business objectives and KPIs for your communication portfolio based on business input and insights
• Lead follow-up, ensure that portfolio performance meets KPI targets and identify actions to drive improvements
• Identify, plan and prioritize communication and development initiatives in alignment with stakeholders to maximise business results
• Drive development of one-to-one data-driven customer communications and improvement of customer experience through working with stakeholders and participation in relevant forums
• Build a wide network as you work with stakeholders from all product areas and our main business units
• Be part of a high performing team where you will have the opportunity to grow and develop in the area of personalised and automated marketing and communications
What is needed in this role:
• Bachelor or Master's degree in a related field or equivalent practical experience
• Background in marketing automation and/or communication.
• Experience with marketing automation systems and BI tools is an advantage.
• Excellent organizational skills and experience working with large data sets and analytical systems.
• Ability to generate ideas and solve problems independently.
• Strong project management skills and experience with agile methodology.
• Combine a strategic mindset with being operational and "doing the work".
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and oral.
• Strong financial sector experience.
• Experience with savings banks is highly beneficial.
• Experience in regulation/product/mandatory communications is beneficial.
• Other desired skills:
• Interest in both the business and technical aspects of marketing and communication
• Capable of handling multiple tasks with competing priorities independently
• Humble and positive attitude
• Self-motivated and results-driven
• Dedication to deliver high quality
• Team player
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
be a part of a diverse and high performing team of professionals, who are building the future of personalised marketing and communications to create better experiences for our customers. We are committed to our deliveries, we work in a cooperative way, enable other parts of the bank to succeed and feel accountable for making sure that Swedbank delivers value in its one-to-one customer communications." Richard Burlace, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 15.12.2023.
Location: Sundbyberg
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Richard Burlace, +46 (0)70 220 8037
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 (8) 58594437
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund +46 (0) 70 3730619
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
