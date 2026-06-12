Join Us as Our Next Senior R&D epi engineer
SweGan AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Linköping
2026-06-12
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SweGan AB i Linköping
Scope: Full-time.
Duration: Until further notice
Type of employment: Permanent or fixed-term employment
Company Introduction
SweGaN is a European semiconductor manufacturer that develops and produces customer-made materials and high-performance gallium nitride epitaxial wafers for manufacturers of leading components and devices. We develop and deliver unique material solutions based on the company's ground-breaking GaN epitaxial technology.
SweGaN products are used for a wide array of applications including 5G telecommunications infrastructure, defence radars, satellite communications, high voltage power switches and more. SweGaN's benchmark QuanFINE® epitaxial growth technology increases performance of RF and power devices and reduces energy consumption.
The Role
We're looking for a Senior R&D Engineer who combines deep technical expertise with a passion for innovation and a collaborative, problem-solving mindset. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of epitaxial growth techniques such as MOCVD, CVD, or MBE, and be familiar with a range of semiconductor materials including Si, SiC, GaN, and GeSn.
You should bring a strong analytical approach to experimental design, with experience in process modelling, simulation, and statistical tools like DOE and SPC. Proficiency in advanced material characterization methods—such as XRD, AFM, TEM, SIMS, and PL—is essential, along with the ability to draw clear insights from complex data.
This role requires a hands-on problem solver with demonstrated seniority and leadership capabilities, comfortable troubleshooting both process and equipment issues, and thriving in a fast-paced, collaborative environment. Strong communication skills and the ability to work cross-functionally with production, engineering, and customer-facing teams are crucial.
We value individuals who are highly organized, attentive to detail, and capable of leading multiple complex projects, coordinating resources, timelines, and stakeholders to meet strategic objectives. A continuous learning mindset is key, as is the ability to stay current with emerging technologies and industry trends. Familiarity with intellectual property processes and a track record of contributing to innovation and patent development is a plus.
Above all, we're seeking someone who shares our commitment to quality, safety, and regulatory compliance in high-tech and cleanroom environments—someone ready to shape the future of epitaxial technology through bold ideas and rigorous execution.
Key Responsibilities
• Develop and optimize epitaxial growth processes to enhance semiconductor device performance.
• Drive innovation by exploring new materials and deposition techniques.
• Scale up R&D processes for transfer to high-volume manufacturing.
• Design and run experiments; analyse results using modelling and characterization tools.
• Troubleshoot yield issues and process defects in collaboration with production teams.
• Work with research partners and universities on advanced technology projects.
• Maintain detailed technical documentation and ensure process compliance.
• Support equipment maintenance and continuous improvement initiatives.
• Lead cross-functional R&D projects, ensuring milestones and deliverables are met.
• Build and maintain strong technical relationships with key customer contacts; support customer projects, respond to technical inquiries, and present data and solutions.
• Provide technical guidance to internal teams and customers.
• Contribute to patents, technical disclosures, and failure analysis efforts.
• Mentor junior engineers and contribute to the strategic direction of the R&D group.
Requirements:
• Bachelor's, Master's, or Ph.D. in Materials Science, Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Physics, or a related field.
• Strong understanding of epitaxial growth techniques (MOCVD, MBE, CVD, etc.).
• Experience with semiconductor processing, thin film deposition, and metrology techniques.
• Ability to analyse XRD, AFM, SEM, TEM, and other characterization data.
• Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills in process development and production environments.
• Excellent technical documentation and communication skills.
Experience:
• 5+ years experience in III-V semiconductor manufacturing, SiC, or GaN epitaxy
Meritorious
• Project and budget management experience
The employment is full-time and indefinite. Starting date by agreement.
A security check may be carried out before a decision on employment is made.
Ready to make an impact? Apply now and be part of something extraordinary.
Welcome to send in your application with CV and cover letter by 31 July 2025
We will have interviews on an ongoing basis, the position needs to be filled immediately
The application is sent to career@swegan.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: career@swegan.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "senior R&D epi engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SweGaN AB
(org.nr 556965-1937)
Pursergatan 1 (visa karta
)
582 78 LINKÖPING Kontakt
HRBP
Sarah Wallberg sarah.wallberg@swegan.se 0735119040 Jobbnummer
9961331