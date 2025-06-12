Join us as our Global Planning & Resource Allocation Director
2025-06-12
Are you ready to shape the future of global consulting resourcing? At Columbus, we're looking for a visionary and hands-on leader to take on the Planning & Resource Allocation Director role-a strategic position at the heart of our global delivery model.
Location: UK (Nottingham), DK (Ballerup, Aarhus) , NO (Oslo), SE (Stockholm, Gothenburg or Malmö).
Start Date: After the summer
What you'll doAs our Planning & Resource Allocation Director, you will take the lead in driving global resource planning across all business lines and markets. You'll ensure staffing is closely aligned with pipeline forecasts and delivery timelines, making sure the right people are in the right place at the right time.
You'll promote using planning tools like Silverbucket and push the boundaries of innovation through AI, predictive modelling, and the Microsoft Power Platform. Balancing onshore, nearshore, and offshore capabilities will be a key part of your role, as well as navigating labour laws and visa requirements in complex, global environments.
Working closely with Talent Acquisition, you'll help accelerate hiring while supporting strategic upskilling initiatives. You'll play a critical role in driving cultural change-promoting the value of resource optimization and encouraging non-traditional staffing models to build a more agile and future-ready workforce.
You'll also lead our global Resource Planning Application (RPA) community and represent the function in executive forums and strategic meetings, ensuring resource planning is recognized as a strategic enabler across the organization. In this role, you will travel to different countries for management meetings or global forum meetings.
What you'll bring Proven experience in global resource planning, ideally within consulting or professional services.
Strong understanding of delivery cycles (D365FO/CE/M3/Data & AI) and the skills needed at each phase.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills-you're comfortable influencing at the executive level.
A data-driven mindset with the ability to translate insights into action.
Experience working, networking and communicating across cultures and geographies, especially with India-based teams.
Experience in leading communities in a cross-functional set-up.
Whats in it for you
Step into a strategic role where your work truly makes a global impact. Help shape how we deliver value across markets and lead a high-visibility, cross-functional community. You'll be able to introduce smarter, more efficient ways of working-like AI-driven resource matching-and drive meaningful change. Join a collaborative, forward-thinking culture that supports innovation, transparency, and continuous improvement.
Application and next stepsAt our company, you can easily apply using your LinkedIn profile or CV-no need to fill out lengthy forms. You also don't need to submit a cover letter.
As part of our recruitment process, we use logic and personality assessments. We always take references and conduct a background check before making an offer or finalizing employment. If you have any questions, contact the responsible recruiter, Alexander Tonelli. Interviews are conducted on a rolling basis.
About Columbus Dynamics As a Microsoft partner, we're a team of skilled Dynamics consultants delivering D365 implementation projects to our clients. We work with large, global, and exciting customers! You can read more about our client projects here. Our goal is to help our clients achieve their business objectives and make their day-to-day operations more efficient. We aim to ensure their long-term success by guiding them as their Trusted Advisor. That's why we also offer maintenance, support, and continuous development of their solutions. We collaborate closely with our clients to optimize their systems, improve performance, and prevent incidents.
Working for ColumbusWe value ambition and take pride in what we do. With us, you'll grow your skills, advance your career, and help solve real industry challenges.
Our customers work in fast-moving markets. They can't afford to stand still - and neither can we. That's where you come in.
At Columbus, you'll be part of a people-first culture built on trust, flexibility and collaboration. You'll thrive in a modern workplace where well-being is prioritised, ideas are welcomed, and your contributions are recognised. From day one, you'll be encouraged to take ownership, think boldly, and shape the future for our customers - and for yourself.
Whether you're diving into complex projects, building new capabilities or stepping into leadership, we'll give you the tools, support and freedom to be your best.
We take initiative and meet challenges with confidence. When we succeed, we celebrate together - and we are always looking for ways to grow and improve along the way.
Let's create something great together.
