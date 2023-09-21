Join Trustly as Internal IT Support
Together with Trustly, Academic Work is now looking for two temporary internal IT-support consultants. If you are ready to take the next step in your IT career and be a key contributor to Trustly's internal IT-support team, we encourage you to send in an application for this exciting position today.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As internal IT-support, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the seamless operation of Trustly's IT infrastructure and providing top-notch support to Trustly employees in Europe. Day-to-day troubleshooting with assistance of Jira ticketing is the primary focus of your daily work tasks. Furthermore, your key responsibilities will include:
• Provide IT support to Trustly employees in Europe.
• Handle support requests for hardware and software issues, on-site and remotely.
• Manage IT equipment in our offices.
• Administer and support IT tools.
• Assist with employee onboarding, reboarding, and offboarding.
You will be a part of the internal IT-support team who consists of team members from Stockholm, Malta and Portugal. This team is a closely-knit and connected group who are dedicated team players and thrive in a knowledge-sharing environment.
This will be a short term consultant assignment. The start date for the position is October 30th, with an initial end date of February 1st 2024 - with a possibility of extension. Working hours are 08:00 - 17:00 with flex and you will work on-site at the Stockholm City office at Rådmansgatan.
For application an English CV is required.
Make sure that you specify that you meet the requested requirements in your CV before applying.
You are offered
• An exciting experience at a well-known fintech company
• A dedicated Consultant Manager who will be of your assistance during your assignment
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Experience in working as IT-support in a previous role
• Fluency in English
• Experience in the following soft- and hardware:
Software:
• Okta
• Google Workspace
• Jira Service Management
• Jira Cloud
• Slack
Hardware:
• Apple ecosystem (iOS, macOS, iPadOS, AppleTV, etc.)
• Google Meet Equipment
It is prefered if you have
• Fluency in Swedish
• Experience in Confluence Cloud, JAMF Pro (MDM) and / or Crowdstrike Falcon (Antivirus)
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Friendly
• Humble
• Empathic
• Driven
• Good in helping other people
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Trustly is a Swedish-based fintech company. The company provides online payment services and solutions that enable consumers and businesses to make secure and convenient online transactions, including e-commerce payments, bank transfers, and other digital financial services. Trustly's platform aims to streamline and simplify the payment process while ensuring high levels of security and compliance. Read more about Trustly here. Ersättning
