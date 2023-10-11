Join Trustly as a Payment Specialist in Merchant Support
Academic Work Sweden AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2023-10-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to be part of a world-class support team dedicated to delivering outstanding service to Trustly's customers? Do you want to set new standards in the digital payments landscape? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Payment Specialist within Trustly's Merchant Support, you will support Trustly's merchants by investigating and resolving technical payment issues, provide feedback and drive improvements together with the merchants and your team. Trustly's aim is to always provide the best possible service and solutions to their customers and colleagues.
Trustly's Support strives to provide an industry leading support experience to their customers. They go above and beyond by assisting customers efficiently, accurately and with a friendly touch which they believe is the key to delivering great customer service. The team works closely with other departments to continuously improve their services and products to meet current and future customers' needs.
The Support team is part of the newly created Operations function that is on an exciting journey to set the new standard for digital payments. Sounds interesting? Join Trustly's support team today!
This is a six-month consultant assignment, and if your performance meets expectations during this period, you will have the chance to transition into a permanent role as a Trustly employee. You will be working on-site at the Stockholm City office at Rådmansgatan with working hours 08:00 - 17:00. In the case of becoming a Trustly employee you will eventually start working on a shift basis Monday through Sunday 07:00 - 22:00.
For application an English CV is required.
You are offered
• A dedicated Consultant Manager from Academic Work who supports you during your time as a consultant
• The possibility to be converted to a Trustly employee after 6 months of being a consultant
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Elevate the customer experience for Trusty's merchants by acting as their primary point of contact, delivering unparalleled support and service.
• Managing incoming customer service inquiries primarily via email.
• Conduct thorough investigations of payment related issues and take proactive actions to achieve an exceptional customer service.
• Collaborate with other departments such as Consumer Support, Account Management, AML, Finance and Banking Relations.
• Continuous improvement of internal procedures and processes.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 1+ years of experience working in a merchant-facing support role within online payments, e-commerce or financial services
• Fluency in English, both verbally and in writing.
It is preferred if you have:
• Experience in SQL, Web services (API), and log file analysis
• Experience working with various payment methods, such as PayPal, SEPA, or SWIFT bank transfers
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Service-minded and passionate about creating an outstanding customer experience.
• You thrive in a fast-paced environment and are a natural when it comes to finding new solutions and opportunities while maintaining a detailed and structured approach.
• Excel both within a team environment and as an individual contributor.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15098523". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8181119