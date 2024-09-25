Join Teleperformance as a Business Development Director!
Teleperformance is seeking a Business Development Director to lead growth in the Nordics!
Teleperformance is now looking for a Business Development Director who will play a central role in future Nordic expansion. The work will be conducted in an international and dynamic environment. Therefore, we are seeking someone who is motivated to take on a key role in this planned expansion at a global market leader.
About Teleperformance
Teleperformance is a global leader in outsourcing customer service and customer relationships, operating in nearly 100 countries with a revenue of approximately $9 billion. Teleperformance has extensive experience in the Nordic market and operates throughout the Nordics as well as Nordic centers in Southern Europe.
About the role as Business Development Director
As the Business Development Director, you will be responsible for building strong business relationships with companies in the Nordics. You will oversee the entire chain of activities- from research and identification of companies and contacts, needs analysis, planning and execution of sales activities, proposal development, and contract management. You will work in a team with other Business Development Directors based at the Nordic headquarters in Solna. Travel is part of the routine, both for sales work and for international meetings with colleagues at Teleperformance.
What we expect from you
You will build long-term partnerships with companies by understanding their needs and delivering tailored solutions that exceed their expectations. Therefore, the role requires solid experience in similar B2B sales, preferably within services. With in-depth knowledge of the market, competitors, and technological trends, you will develop innovative business solutions that meet corporate demands. You will collaborate well with internal teams to seek information and create effective business solutions.
We are looking for someone who has:
Several years of successful experience in sales within the service sector.
Documented experience in managing complex sales processes and closing high-value deals.
Proficiency in value-based selling and building long-term relationships.
Fluent spoken and written skills in Swedish and English; knowledge of other Nordic languages is an advantage.
Experience in international work and the ability to handle global strategies as well as local market needs.
If this sounds like you, we look forward to hearing from you soon.
About the process
Once you have submitted your application, the first step is to complete a matching test that assesses your alignment with the desired profile. After that, you will be contacted by Workz Sweden, which manages this recruitment process. If you have any questions, please contact rekrytering@workz.se
