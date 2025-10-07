Join Tassevärld as a Dog Walker
Tassevärld is a well-established dog walking company, serving multiple locations throughout central Stockholm. We are currently seeking dedicated backup dog walkers to join our team, starting right away. The selection process will continue throughout October.
Position Details:
Part-Time Role: We offer part-time positions with the expectation of long-term commitment. Full-time positions are not available.
Ideal Candidate Qualifications:
Passion for Dogs: A genuine love for dogs is essential.
Physical Fitness: This role involves extensive walking, so good physical health is required.
Reliability: Punctuality and dependability are critical, as consistent attendance is necessary.
Language Skills: Proficiency in English or Swedish is required; knowledge of both languages is preferred.
Independence and Resilience: You should be comfortable working independently, possess strong problem-solving skills, and handle stress well. Our walkers often work alone and must be capable of managing various situations confidently.
Experience and Eligibility: Prior experience in dog walking is a plus. A Swedish personal identification number (personnummer) is required.
If you are passionate about working with dogs and meet the qualifications listed, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your application as soon as possible to info@tassevarld.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-22
E-post: info@tassevarld.se
