Join T-Kartor as a French-speaking Project Manager
T-Kartor Group AB / Datajobb / Kristianstad Visa alla datajobb i Kristianstad
2025-04-02
, Bromölla
, Sölvesborg
, Hässleholm
, Östra Göinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos T-Kartor Group AB i Kristianstad
Shape the Future with Us! Join T-Kartor as a French-speaking Project Manager
Overview
Are you a dynamic and experienced project manager with a passion for cartography and innovative solutions? T-Kartor, a leading company in geographic information systems, is seeking a French-speaking Project Manager to join our vibrant team in Kristianstad, Sweden, with the flexibility to work part of the time remotely (within commuting distance of the office).
About the Role
As a Project Manager at T-Kartor, you will lead exciting cartographic service projects, from inception to completion, ensuring they are delivered on time, within scope, and on budget. You will be customer-facing, and collaborate closely with internal resources, sub-contractors, and stakeholders, providing regular updates and proactively addressing any challenges. Your role will involve:
Planning and executing projects in line with T-Kartor's Quality Management System
Coordinating with various departments and ensuring alignment with organizational goals
Developing detailed project plans, tracking progress, and managing changes
Identifying potential risks and implementing effective mitigation strategies
Conducting project evaluations and exploring additional business opportunities
You will report to the Head of Cartographic Services and work closely with colleagues across all levels to ensure high customer satisfaction.
Your Profile
We are looking for a candidate who thrives in a dynamic environment and has:
Proven experience as a Project Manager, particularly in technical projects
Fluency in French and English (both written and spoken, minimum CEFR level C1)
Strong knowledge of project management methodologies (Agile, Scrum, Waterfall)
Excellent leadership, organizational, and problem-solving skills
Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and meet tight deadlines
Proficiency in project management tools such as Microsoft Project, Jira, Trello, or Asana
Additional language skills in Swedish, Norwegian, German, Spanish, or others are a plus. You should be prepared to travel for customer meetings within Sweden and abroad (primarily France and other European countries) several times a year. Knowledge of maps and cartography, public transit systems, system development, task and workflow automation, and graphic design are all beneficial - tell us what makes you the perfect choice for this job!
Why Join Us?
Since 1985, T-Kartor has combined cartography, GIS, and programming expertise to create and maintain geographic information, maps, and charts. We are currently developing our services and solutions for customers in major cities such as Paris, Geneva, London, and New York, as well as public sector organizations worldwide.
We are a growing and innovative company with a global footprint. We value creativity, teamwork, and openness. We offer a collaborative, innovative, and inclusive work environment where you can grow professionally alongside inspiring colleagues.
How to Apply
Send your CV and personal letter to recruit@t-kartor.com
. Your CV should detail your work experience, education, and professional qualifications, while your personal letter should introduce yourself and highlight your language skills and EU citizenship status. By applying, you authorize T-Kartor to perform background checks and verify the information provided.
Join us and shape the future-one project at a time! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-01
E-post: recruit@t-kartor.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare T-Kartor Group AB
(org.nr 556513-2437) Kontakt
Matthew Archer recruit@t-kartor.com Jobbnummer
9260627