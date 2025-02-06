Join Sticky Solar Power as a R&D Engineer!
2025-02-06
Location: Vändvägen 10F, 192 48 Sollentuna Type: Full-Time Experience Level: Mid- Level
About Us: Sticky Solar Power is at the forefront of innovation in the solar cell industry. We are dedicated to revolutionizing renewable energy through cutting-edge solar technology. Sticky have developed The Tape Solution which is now ready for market launch. We aim to build a team that is passionate about mechanics, electronics and creating sustainable solutions that drive a cleaner, greener future. If you're eager to make a significant impact and contribute to the advancement of solar energy, Sticky Solar Power is the place for you!
Position Overview: We are building up a R&D team and are seeking a talented Engineer to join us on our journey. In this small team, you will play a critical part in the development and optimization of our solar cell manufacturing processes. Your talent will help us enhance efficiency, improve product quality, and drive continuous innovation in our production methods.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop, implement, and optimize manufacturing equipment and processes for solar cell production.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and execute experiments aimed at improving process performance.
Analyze data and conduct root cause analysis to troubleshoot and resolve process-related issues.
Drive continuous improvement initiatives to enhance yield, reduce costs, and improve overall process efficiency.
Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations.
Provide technical support, demos and training to production staff.
Stay updated with the latest advancements in solar technology and incorporate best practices into our processes.
Traveling to customers worldwide for installation and service will be part of the job.
Collaborate with other companies in EU projects.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering, or a related field.
0-3 years of experience in process engineering, preferably in the solar cell or semiconductor industry.
Knowledge of manufacturing processes, equipment, and materials used in solar cell production is preferred.
Good analytical and problem-solving skills.
Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, collaborative environment as well as independent.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
What We Offer:
Competitive salary.
Flexible work hours.
Opportunity to build up and work with a pioneering company in the renewable energy sector.
Collaborative and inclusive work environment.
Professional development and growth opportunities.
The chance to make a meaningful impact on the future of energy.
How to Apply: If you are passionate about renewable energy and have the expertise to excel in this role, we would love to hear from you! Please send your CV and a cover letter detailing your experience and why you are a great fit for Sticky Solar Power to jonas.buddgard@stickysolarpower.com
Join us in our mission to power the world with clean, sustainable energy. Apply today and be part of the solar revolution!
Sticky Solar Power is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-21
E-post: jonas.buddgard@stickysolarpower.com
