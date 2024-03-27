Join our team as Senior ERP Project Manager
2024-03-27
Piab is evolving automation through progressive gripping, lifting and moving solutions. We believe in an automated world where no resources are wasted, and no humans are injured. Piab group is specialize in automated process components and solutions to enable gripping, lifting and moving applications for our customers in all industries with special attention to Packaging, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Logistics and Warehousing, Plastics and Automotive.
Piab Group has invested in implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 across its global operations that includes launch of new integration platform that integrates with other connected systems like PLM, Web, Power BI etc. It's a program that consists of multiple projects. First phase of the project is completed with selection of technology, implementation partner. The second phase of the project is to design and deliver global templates along with localizations. The third phase is global rollouts to its legal entities that are in scope. Piab group is looking for a Senior project manager who should lead and drive this initiative together with the project team.
Location: Danderyd, Stockholm, Sweden at Piab HQ as well as working from distance.
Duration: Approximately 6 months.
Position Type: Consultant
Position information:
As ERP Project Manager, you will be responsible for leading, planning, coordinating, executing project activities together with Project owner and other key stakeholders. You will be responsible for a project consisting of team located globally at Europe, Asia, APAC, North and South Americas. The role reports to the Director Business Transformation.
Role description
Primary objective of the role is to ensure project objectives are met.
Work according to the Piab project management strategy and methods.
Work on project specification, time schedule, activity planning and sequencing, cost budgeting, risk management, resource planning, communication planning, project progress measuring and reporting.
Lead and work closely with functional workstreams, solution architect, data, integration, training, testing, change management and other deliveries within the project scope.
Follow-up project activities on regular basis with the key stakeholders.
Plan resources, both internal and external for successful execution of projects.
Involve right stakeholders according to project and organizational need.
Manage project progress and adapt work as required.
Ensure project meets deadlines.
Prepare in advance for all required Tollgates.
Work on risk mitigation plans, manage risks throughout the project life cycle.
Manage relationships with stakeholders.
Assist in contractual requirements as needed.
Ensure project related documentations are done as per the requirement and maintain project document repository.
Optimizing and improving processes and the overall approach where necessary.
Clearly communicate expectations to team members and project stakeholders.
Ensure that team members can deliver results in optimized way.
Handling any prioritization conflicts.
Plan and prepare for workshops, training, testing.
Plan, prepare for Steering committee and report to steering committee.
Required Experience
Poses relevant University Degree.
8-10 years of relevant experience working with ERP project management.
Experience in leading and delivering large and complex ERP projects is required.
Demonstrate solid experience in project planning, execution and reporting.
Demonstrate solid ability to work in a team, supervise, ensure quality management, track budget, and manage time.
Experience working agile and waterfall methodology.
Experience working in managing projects related to business applications e.g., ERP system is necessary.
Good understanding and experience working in ERP implementations that consists of business processes like sales, purchase, manufacturing, warehousing, finance.
Good understanding and experience of data migration, integrations.
Experience working with project management tools like Jira.
Experience working in international environments and assignments.
Ability to multi-task and manage various project elements simultaneously.
Experience from B2B organization is an advantage.
Working experience in Microsoft Dynamics 365 is an advantage.
Certification in project management is an added advantage
Language Requirements
Fluent in Swedish both writing and speaking.
Fluent in English both writing and speaking
Why Wait?
At Piab, we value employees ready to roll up their sleeves and turn ideas into reality. We lead by example, committed to our customers' success as the world of automation continues to evolve. Here, you will not just be working on projects, you will be shaping the future of automation!
We are committed to creating a more equitable, inclusive, and diverse company and we strongly encourage all qualified applicants of all genders, ages, ethnicities, cultures, abilities, sexual orientations, and life experiences to apply.
Join us at Piab, where your work matters, your growth is supported, and your contributions shape the future of automation. Let's innovate together
