Join our team as Microsoft Dynamics 365 Specialist in Danderyd, Stockholm
2024-05-15
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Specialist (Business Service Group Lead)
Piab Group, established in 1951, enhances customer productivity, sustainability, and safety through advanced industrial automation. We envision a world with optimal resource use and zero human injuries. With annual sales of approximately 3 billion SEK, over 1200 employees, and operations in over 100 countries, we are dedicated to continuous improvement. Owned by Patricia Industries since 2018, we are committed to evolving ourselves, our clients, and the field of automation.
We have implemented Microsoft Dynamics 365 globally, integrating it with systems like PLM, Web, and Power BI. This extensive program includes multiple projects, starting with technology selection and partner implementation, followed by the creation of global templates and localizations, and concluding with global rollouts. Post-launch, we will provide comprehensive application support. We are currently seeking a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Specialist (Business Service Group Lead), internally referred to as Business Services Group Lead, based in Stockholm with hybrid work options. The start date is August 1, 2024.
Role Responsibilities:
Business Requirements: Gather, analyze, and discuss requirements to determine the best solutions, leading to stakeholder sign-off.
Design: Lead solution design, applying best practices and coordinating with stakeholders for approval.
Data Management: Oversee data mapping and migration.
Configuration and Development: Configure D365, assist in development, and ensure documentation and testing of solutions.
Testing: Manage testing phases, including unit, regression, and integration testing, and support user acceptance tests.
Training: Develop and deliver training materials and sessions.
Go-live and Support: Lead go-live activities and provide ongoing maintenance and support.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree.
5-8 years of experience in Microsoft Dynamics 365, particularly in sales, order management, and manufacturing.
Proven track record in large, complex D365 ERP projects, including data migration and integrations.
Experience in international settings and familiarity with tools like Jira, ServiceNow, and SharePoint.
Strong collaborative, multitasking, and communication skills.
Fluent in English. Understanding Swedish will be an advantage.
All employees at Piab have a strong hands-on mentality, exploring, sharing ideas, leading by example making those ideas a reality, and ultimately committing to our customers' success. As the world of automation evolves, so does Piab.
