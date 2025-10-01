Join Our Team As Brand Manager Anza!
Orkla House Care is 100% owned by Orkla ASA. Orkla House Care is the leading provider of brushes, rollers and other painting tools. Including relevant consumables such as sanding, tape, protection gear and cleaning equipment. The main markets are the Nordic countries, Benelux and the UK. The main proprietary brands are Jordan, Harris, Anza, Spekter, SAM and Hamilton. Sales are mainly through traditional paint shops and trade merchants.
Orkla House Care - Bankeryd
You know that feeling of happiness when you finish a painting project? At Orkla House Care, we work every day to help consumers achieve that feeling by providing them with the best tools and all the guidance they need for the job. We are a positive team working together to reach our goals, and we are looking for someone who is motivated by learning and success.
We are now looking for a Brand Manager for Anza to join us on a parental cover assignment. In this role, you'll lead the strategic development and execution of the brand across all relevant markets where Anza is present. The position is built around two core areas:
Global Brand Management:
You act as the group lead for Anza DIY within OHC's DIY channel, ensuring that Anza is developed as the leading brand for all "do-it-yourself" segments in relevant OHC markets. This includes aligning campaign development, content creation, and brand strategy across business units to maximize synergies and economies of scale.
Local Brand Ownership:
You hold operational responsibility for brand planning, activation, and budget optimization in Sweden, as well as supporting Denmark - with Sweden as the lead execution market. The focus is to drive short-term ROI and long-term brand recognition through close collaboration with the Swedish commercial team.
Your main areas of responsibility:
Global Brand Management - Anza (alignment across all DIY markets)
Drive the strategic development of the Anza brand across all relevant OHC markets, ensuring clear and consistent positioning tailored to all "do-it-yourself" segments.
Actively contribute to the OHC Group channel DIY team and the optimization workstreams aligned in the group.
Coordinate annual planning and brand alignment across all Anza markets, contributing to innovation roadmaps and strategic brand development.
Develop and manage shared brand assets (visuals, video, text), launch materials, and campaign frameworks for cross-market use.
Lead the optimization and strategic allocation of the global Anza marketing budget, in close collaboration with the DIY lead, ensuring support and success across DIY activities.
Local Brand Ownership - Sweden (Anza) and Support for Denmark
Lead planning and execution of Anza marketing activities in Sweden across key channels: in-store, digital, POS, events, and education.
Manage and update local digital channels (e.g., Anza website, social media) in line with global strategy and local behavior.
Drive innovation launches and campaign execution in Sweden and Denmark, ensuring brand consistency and strong local engagement.
Develop tailored marketing and sales materials for retail and trade, aligned with the brand's expression.
Collaborate with the Swedish commercial team to align marketing with commercial goals and customer needs.
Own and manage the allocated DIY portion of the Swedish marketing budget, ensuring effective use of resources to drive brand growth and ROI.
Actively participate in strategic commercial meetings such as crisis meetings, market planning sessions, international marketing conferences, and quarterly business reviews.
Support Denmark as a key market by collaborating with the Danish marketing and commercial teams on plans, campaigns, and activations.
Qualifications:
Master's degree or similar in a relevant field (such as Marketing or Economics)
2-3 years' experience in a brand manager role or similar
Relevant project management experience or similar; strong marketing and brand competence
Ability to lead projects independently
Solid business and budget understanding with a strategic mindset
Confident in Microsoft Office and comfortable with digital tools
The position requires occasional travel to support collaboration and market execution
Swedish and English (understanding of Norwegian and Danish is preferred)
We're looking for a structured and strategic brand builder with a strong marketing foundation and a passion for consumer-driven development. You have experience in leading projects independently, and you're confident working across both strategic and operational levels. With a solid understanding of brand positioning, retail dynamics, and consumer behavior, you know how to activate a brand in a way that drives both short-term results and long-term growth.
You thrive in cross-functional collaboration and enjoy working in an international context. With a proactive mindset and strong execution skills, you take ownership, deliver on plans, and contribute to a positive team culture. You're motivated by learning, development, and making a real impact - both within your team and across markets.
We value diversity of perspectives and experiences: Are you interested in the role but don't meet all the requirements? Apply anyway! We believe that different backgrounds and experiences bring valuable perspectives - and you might be exactly who we are looking for.
What can Orkla House Care offer you?
At Orkla house care, we provide a dynamic work environment with global opportunities and cross-border collaboration with diverse colleagues. We offer a flexible work arrangement, including the option for home office a few days a week.
This role is a temporary position. Location is our production facilities in Bankeryd, Sweden. Some travel, mainly in Nordics and Europe, will be required.
If this sounds interesting, we look forward to hearing from you! The deadline to apply for the position is the 25th of October 2025.
If you have any questions related to the role, you are welcome to contact Orkla House Care's HR Manager, Maria Gyllenstrand on tel. +46 73 569 88 80.
