Join our team as a Technical consultant
Simployer AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2022-12-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Simployer AB i Stockholm
In Simployer, we have developed people-centric technology for decades. In this field, we are at the forefront of our industry. To achieve excellence in tech, we work according to lean principles; we dream big, fail fast and try again. Our passionate techies take pride in what they do and do things properly, both in teams and individually. Professional development is important to our techies. We provide room and opportunity to grow professionally while maintaining wellbeing at work; we want every Simployee to feel empowered.
We're building products that will change millions of peoples' work life, improving how businesses operate, while also improving the wellbeing of their employees. We do this by crafting visually appealing and easy to understand applications, using state of the art tech and drawing insights from our (fast-growing) set of data for our customers amongst the most well-known brands in Northern Europe.
We are growing quickly and now we are looking for a Technical consultant that can help our customers with their integration needs. Fluent in both English and Swedish will be required for the role since our customers is active both in the Swedish- and international market.
In this role you would be expected to:
- Take full responsibility for the customer dialogue
- Build and maintain integrations towards our customer systems (file-based, REST/JSON, etc) using an integration platform and our API endpoints
- Build and maintain integrations across our product modules, including helping put in place architectural patterns and components that simplify integrations across our products and internal systems.
- Work together with our product development backend teams to make use of internal integration capabilities and drive adoption of integration solutions.
- You will be critical in ensuring our customers are on-boarded successfully and ensuring that we build up a partner ecosystem utilizing our integration endpoints. You will be part of the on-boarding process with both huge international customers and quick and agile tech start-ups.
We think it's good if you recognize yourself in this description:
- Strong technical understanding of concepts such as APIs, integrations with e.g. 2-3 years experience as a developer with some level of customer contact or a hands-on technical pre-sales.
- Service minded and experience in customer interfacing roles
- At least 2-3 years of developer experience preferably in Java/Kotlin/C#, JavaScript and/or Groovy and cloud-based infrastructure (AWS/Azure, Docker, etc)
Familiar with Integration Systems such as Apache Camel , Jboss Fuse, Mulesoft. WSO2, or Azure Logic Apps.
Experience with the identity & access management and HR domain (HR master data, HR systems and Employee & Organizational data, Identity Providers) is a definite plus
- Attention to detail and robustness/able to put in place stable and scalable integrations is key to ensure everything works smoothly.
You will be based in the Customer Success department and be a core part of our product offering to customers but will work cross-functional with colleagues from other departments such as product, tech & Sales. We are a diverse team with colleagues from all over the world in different ages and with different backgrounds and skill-sets.
What do we offer?
We can offer you a fantastic team, dynamic environment and great development opportunities joining a scale-up company with international ambitions. We have a strong compensation package with good salary and a lot of other benefits like monthly social activities, healthcare & education budget, after works etc.
In Simployer, our employees are the most valuable resource. We have an inclusive culture built on mutual trust and respect, autonomy, shared sense of purpose and where we are proud of being a Simployee. We think that belonging is a vital feeling to have as an employee. Your well-being is important for us, and we know the importance of having a work-life balance.
In Simployer you will meet ambitious and skilled colleagues who make an impression, inspire each other and enjoy working together. With us, we give you room to grow , both professionally and personally. We want our employees to be seen and get recognition for their work. All employees should feel valued, included and appreciated; Every employee is unique but equal with us.
"As Simployees, we share a passion for people, but also each other; our people"
If you think this sounds interesting, we would love to hear what you are looking for in your next employer, what you believe your strengths are and what makes you smile at work. Interviews will be held continuously so drop us a line ASAP :) We're looking forward hearing from you!
For more information about the position, please contact Head of professional services & Customer Success, Adam Grünerwald, mobile phone number: +46 73 26 777 91.
Simployer is a "people first" company. We offer a unique combination of high-value and people-centric products, services and expertise. Our simplifying solutions are the preferred choice of more than 15,000 customers and 1,2 million users in Northern Europe. For almost four decades, we have helped our customers unleash the full potential in people, the core asset of any company. Managers who want to lead better - by inspiring, engaging and developing their employees - choose our solutions. We are on an exciting journey where we will continue to grow our company into new markets in Northern Europe. In Simployer we have a culture where it is possible to grow, and to have a direct impact on the business through empowerment and flat structure. You will work with colleagues who are passionate about their work and we can promise you that we have a lot of fun at work. To succeed in the market, reach our growth goals and continue to fulfil our vision, we need top talent who shares our conviction that people make businesses grow. Are you our next Simployee? Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-06
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Simployer AB
(org.nr 556566-2508), http://www.simployer.se/ Arbetsplats
Simployer Jobbnummer
7296634