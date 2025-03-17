Join Our Team as a Safety and Cybersecurity Manager
FPT Software Sverige AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-03-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos FPT Software Sverige AB i Göteborg
Job Description:
We are seeking a dedicated Safety and Cybersecurity Manager to join our team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for ensuring the security, reliability, and safety of software applications and systems. This role involves developing and implementing software safety policies, conducting risk assessments, and ensuring compliance with industry regulations and best practices. The Safety and Cybersecurity Manager will work closely with development, and cybersecurity teams to mitigate risks associated with software vulnerabilities, data protection, and system reliability.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and implement software safety policies and procedures tailored to a technology-driven organization.
Conduct regular risk assessments related to software vulnerabilities, data security, and system reliability.
Ensure compliance with industry standards such as ISO 26262, ISO/SAE 21434, and other relevant software safety regulations.
Collaborate with software engineers and cybersecurity experts to identify and mitigate risks in software development and deployment.
Establish best practices for secure coding, software testing, and system monitoring to prevent security breaches and failures.
Provide training programs on secure software development, risk management, and incident response.
Monitor and audit software safety performance and develop continuous improvement strategies.
Investigate and report software safety incidents, ensuring corrective measures are taken.
Required Qualifications:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Cybersecurity, or a related field.
• 3-5 years of experience in software safety, compliance, and risk management.
• Strong understanding of software security principles, secure coding practices, and application lifecycle management.
• Familiarity with Automotive safety and cybersecurity standards such as ISO 26262 and ISO/SAE 21434
• Experience with software development methodologies (Agile, DevSecOps) and security integration.
• Strong knowledge of regulatory requirements and safety standards for software systems.
• Excellent communication and leadership skills to promote a strong software safety culture.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Certification in software safety or cybersecurity (e.g., ISO 26262, ISO/SAE 21434) is a plus.
• Understanding of AI/ML safety and ethical considerations in software.
• Knowledge of privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA.
Benefits & Perks:
• Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.
• Health, dental, and vision insurance.
• Flexible work hours and remote work options.
• Learning and development opportunities.
• Work with a talented and passionate team in a collaborative environment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare FPT Software Sverige AB
(org.nr 559463-1748), https://fptsoftware.com
Pumpgatan 1 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9226805