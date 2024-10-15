Join Our Team as a Product Manager - Industrial Power Solutions
Scania CV AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Södertälje
2024-10-15
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Job Title: Join Our Team as a Product Manager - Industrial Power Solutions
Are you passionate about driving innovation and making a real impact in the industrial power solutions sector? Scania is looking for a dynamic and forward-thinking Product Manager to join our growing Business Area Power Solutions team.
About Us:
At Scania, we provide top-quality power systems and services that enable high performance every day. Our products, which power equipment such as excavators, dump trucks, wheel loaders, stone crushers, portable air compressors, and airport ground support equipment, are the result of over a century of cutting-edge engineering and continuous improvements. We are committed to reliability, efficiencyproductivity, and minimizing environmental impact.
Why Join Us?
Be at the Heart of Innovation: Work in the middle of our global industrial power solutions segment, where business and technology strategies converge.
Challenge Yourself: Bring your innovative ideas to the table and help strengthen our industrial power solutions segment.
Build a Global Network: Connect with a wide range of functions within the company and key customers worldwide.
Develop Your Skills: Enhance your intercultural communication skills and grow both personally and professionally.
Your Role:
As the Product Manager - Industrial Power Solutions, you will:
Oversee our industrial power solutions product portfolio and long-term roadmap.
Lead the development of business and product strategies for the industrial segment.
Collaborate with sales, product support, and technical development teams to create segment business plans.
Manage priorities for future product development in line with our strategic direction.
Engage with key customers and stakeholders globally to understand industry trends and customer requirements, transforming them into product strategies.
Work closely with marketing and communication teams to position Scania within the industrial segment.
Share your knowledge and insights to support the organization.
What We're Looking For:
A team player who thrives in cross-functional collaboration.
Experience in product management, commercial roles, and leadership.
Ability to balance short-term operational tasks with long-term strategic planning.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication skills and enjoyment in interacting with people from diverse cultures.
Interest in technological development and identifying business opportunities.
Creativity and a passion for innovation.
A university degree in engineering and/or business administration.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office.
Fluency in English.
Experience in the non-road mobile machinery industry or working with industrial power solutions is a plus.
Join Us and Make a Difference:
At Scania, we believe in fostering an inclusive and diverse work environment. We encourage applications from candidates of all backgrounds and are committed to supporting your growth and development.
Application:
Please submit your application latest by 29 October. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8958009