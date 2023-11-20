Join Our IT Team as a Data Scientist
Drive the Future of Automotive Innovation: Join Our IT Team as a Data Scientist
Transform the Automotive World with Cutting-Edge Data Science
At Scania, we're not just building truck; we're shaping the future of mobility. Our IT department is at the heart of this journey, and we're seeking a visionary Data Scientist to join our dynamic team.
About the team
We are developing next generation system for Product Quality/Warranty with a vision to always have 100% correct information and decisions. In the area of Parts Pricing, we want to make use of the vast amount of data to enable our best pricing strategy with help of Machine learning and AI.
Why Join Us?
Be part of an industry-leading automotive company where innovation thrives.
Collaborate with a diverse and talented team dedicated to pioneering solutions.
Work in an dynamic environment where your ideas fuel our progress.
We Value Your Skills:
Python/R Mastery: Utilize your proficiency in Python or R to tackle complex data tasks and develop machine learning models that drive decisions.
Deep Learning Prowess: Bring your experience with PyTorch or TensorFlow to the forefront, creating models that help us achieve our visions.
Statistical expert: Apply your expertise in statistical techniques to develop robust decision-making models.
SQL Wizard: Your skill in SQL will be the cornerstone for efficient ETL processes, unlocking insights from vast data sources.
Visualization Virtuoso: Turn data into stories using Power BI, Matplotlib, Seaborn, and Plotly, creating both static and interactive visual masterpieces.
Collaborative Coding with Git: Use your familiarity with Git for efficient version control in our collaborative coding environment.
Cloud Computing Expert: Leverage your hands-on experience with AWS or other cloud providers for groundbreaking data processing and storage solutions.
Snowflake & Big Data Aficionado: Your exposure to Snowflake and knowledge of big data tools will be invaluable in handling our expansive data landscape.
Your Role: As a key member of our team, you'll be at the forefront of integrating advanced data science techniques into automotive technology You'll collaborate with cross-functional teams, driving innovation through data-driven insights and solutions. You understand our business and are able to accelerate the use of data and Data Science.
Join Us and help us drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system. Embark on a journey where your passion for data science fuels the future of the automotive industry. At Scania, your work isn't just a job - it's the engine powering tomorrow's technologies.
